KCET 2023 Admit Card released on kea.kar.nic.in, UGCET exam from May 20

The KCET 2023 Admit Card for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) exam has been available. Registered candidates can download the exam from the official website, kea.kar.nic.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 12:01 PM IST
On May 8, 2023, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2023 admit card was made available by the Karnataka Authority Examinations or KEA. The release of the admit card was initially scheduled for May 5, but it was postponed. Candidates enrolled for the test can download the admit card on the official site at kea.kar.nic.in.
According to the latest information, the KEA has re-opened the registration window for applicants. The announcement states that the window for registering will remain open until May 13, 2023. Applicants note that the notification is anyway not loading. Therefore all are encouraged to check and continue accordingly. 



KCET Admit Card 2023: Steps to download

    • Reach out to the official site at kea.kar.nic.in
    • Press on the link “08-05 UGCET 2023, B.Sc Nursing & other courses Admission /Hall ticket download link. 08-05-2023".
    • Fill in your application number, date of birth, and other information. 
    • The admit card will appear on the screen. 

    • Save a copy for later. 


KCET Admit Card 2023: Pattern

According to the test pattern, the exam will carry 180 questions in light of the first and second PUC schedules. The test will be for three meetings one hour and 20 minutes each. Candidates passing the test will be put on a short list for counselling.

In the meantime, applicants can download the admit card from the official site. To download, enter your application number and date of birth. The examination will be given by KEA on May 20, 2023, and May 21, 2023.


KCET 2023: Overview

Karnataka Common Entrance Test is the full name of the examination. The KCET is a state-level test and Candidates must take the KCET 2023 exam in order to gain admission to engineering colleges in Karnataka. Candidates must meet KCET's eligibility requirements to take the entrance test. Every one of the eligible applicants needs to submit the KCET application form 2023. In addition, applicants must show up for the KCET entrance exam according to the schedule. Counselling is required for those who qualify for the test. Given below are the KCET eligibility criteria:

    • Indian Nationality
    • No age limit 
    • Qualified for the 2nd PUC or an equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as required subjects
    • In addition to the mandatory subject, candidates must have an optional subject, such as Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Computer Science, or Electronics, with an English language subject.

Topics : Karnataka CET Admit Card Entrance Exams

First Published: May 11 2023 | 12:00 PM IST

