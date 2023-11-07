Delhi HC released Judicial Service Exam 2023 notification, check details

The Delhi High Court has officially released the notification for the Delhi Judicial Service Examination for the year 2023. The notification revealed that the DJS Prelims Exam will be held on Sunday, December 10, 2023, from 11 am to 1.30 p.m. Candidates who want to appear for the DJS Prelims examination need to submit the application from November 7, 2023. The last date to apply for the application is November 22, 2023.

The examination aims to fill a total of 53 vacancies; 34 vacancies for general candidates, 14 for ST candidates and 5 for SC candidates.

What are the eligibility criteria for Delhi High Court DJS 2023?

Here are the eligibility criteria for Delhi High Court DJS 2023:

Candidates must be Indian citizen

The person must be a practising advocate in India or even qualified to be admitted as an advocate under the Advocates Act 1961.

Candidate’s age shouldn't exceed 32 years on the 1st day of January of the year in which the application has been appointed, i.e., January 1, 2023.

What is the application fee for Delhi High Court DJS Exam 2023?

The application fee for General/OBC/EWS is around Rs 1500, while the fee for SC/ST/PwD is Rs 400.

How to apply for the Delhi High Court DJS Exam 2023?

Here are the steps to apply for DJS Exam 2023:

Firstly, visit the official website,

Check for the application link and click on it.

Enter all the required details correctly.

Upload all the necessary documents.

Submit the application form, and you can take a printout for future reference.

What is the examination pattern for Delhi High Court DJS Exam 2023?

The examination will take place in three successive stages:

Firstly, the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination will take place which is an objective type question with 25 per cent negative marking. Then, the candidates who pass have to appear for the Mains Examination (Written), and the Viva-Voce round.

What are the selection criteria for Delhi High Court DJS Exam 2023?

The selection of the eligible candidate is based on his performance in the prelims, mains, and Viva Voce. If any candidate fails to meet the necessary eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination shall stand cancelled without any notice.