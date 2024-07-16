IIM Lucknow, Graphisads launch 'G Force' accelerator for media startups

Graphisads Limited, an advertising company and outdoor media owner, announced its new partnership with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow on Tuesday to introduce ‘G Force’, an accelerator programme designed to empower and cultivate aspiring entrepreneurs in the media sector.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by IIM Lucknow and Graphisads aims to bridge the gap between the advertising industry and academia by fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.
Mukesh Gupta, chairman and managing director of Graphisads, expressed his excitement about the partnership, highlighting its unique nature.
“This collaboration marks an exclusive effort in India, uniting an ad agency with a prestigious academic institution to propel media startups forward. With our robust media presence, client relationships, and extensive network, we are poised to create numerous success stories by investing more than Rs 100 crore along with other institutions over the next three years,” Gupta said.
Media industry expected to reach Rs 1 trillion
Speaking on the partnership, Arunodaya Bajpai, chief operating officer of the IIM Lucknow Enterprise Incubation Center, explained, "With the industry rapidly approaching Rs 1 trillion and facing ongoing disruptions, there is immense growth potential. Our focus spans key sub-sectors including gamification, event automation, influencer marketing, Adtech, digital out-of-home (DOOH) platforms, programmatic media opportunities, and mar-tech."
"Through personalised guidance, we aim to equip startups for market readiness... We are happy to collaborate with Graphisads' G Force and welcome startups in the dynamic media and entertainment sector," Bajpai added.
Mentor board of 'G Force'
To support the entrepreneurial journey of startups, Graphisads has assembled a mentor board comprising industry stalwarts. Mentors include:
- Anil Dua, chief revenue officer of HT Media
- Annurag Batra, chairman of Exchange4Media and BW Businessworld
- Mona Jain, chief revenue officer of Zee Media
- Rajeev Gupta, chief executive officer of Adaan Digital Solutions
- Varun Kohli, chief operating officer of Times Network
Alok Gupta, director of Graphisads and the visionary behind the G Force concept, said, "We extend heartfelt appreciation to these industry leaders who have generously contributed their expertise to this initiative."
Gupta also stated that this collaboration was a way for the advertising firm to "give back to the industry that has nurtured us."
