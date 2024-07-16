Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IIM Lucknow, Graphisads launch 'G Force' accelerator for media startups

Graphisads and IIM Lucknow are set to launch 'G Force' - a new accelerator programme designed to cultivate aspiring entrepreneurs in the media sector

Graphisads launches "G Force" in collaboration with IIM Lucknow to empower media and mar-tech entrepreneurs

Graphisads launches

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Graphisads Limited, an advertising company and outdoor media owner, announced its new partnership with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow on Tuesday to introduce ‘G Force’, an accelerator programme designed to empower and cultivate aspiring entrepreneurs in the media sector.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by IIM Lucknow and Graphisads aims to bridge the gap between the advertising industry and academia by fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Mukesh Gupta, chairman and managing director of Graphisads, expressed his excitement about the partnership, highlighting its unique nature.

“This collaboration marks an exclusive effort in India, uniting an ad agency with a prestigious academic institution to propel media startups forward. With our robust media presence, client relationships, and extensive network, we are poised to create numerous success stories by investing more than Rs 100 crore along with other institutions over the next three years,” Gupta said.

Media industry expected to reach Rs 1 trillion

Speaking on the partnership, Arunodaya Bajpai, chief operating officer of the IIM Lucknow Enterprise Incubation Center, explained, "With the industry rapidly approaching Rs 1 trillion and facing ongoing disruptions, there is immense growth potential. Our focus spans key sub-sectors including gamification, event automation, influencer marketing, Adtech, digital out-of-home (DOOH) platforms, programmatic media opportunities, and mar-tech."

"Through personalised guidance, we aim to equip startups for market readiness... We are happy to collaborate with Graphisads' G Force and welcome startups in the dynamic media and entertainment sector," Bajpai added.

Mentor board of 'G Force'

To support the entrepreneurial journey of startups, Graphisads has assembled a mentor board comprising industry stalwarts. Mentors include:

More From This Section

JNU (Photo: Wikipedia)

JNU, DU plan weekend classes, shorter breaks as UG admissions get delayed

Protest, NEET Protest, New Delhi Protest

SC issues notices on NTA's pleas asking NEET-UG row cases transfer to it

India Post

India Post GDS Recruitment alert 2024: Apply for 44,228 vacancies online

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024: Admit card released at csbc.bih.nic.in

CLAT 2025

CLAT 2025: Registration to start from today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in


- Anil Dua, chief revenue officer of HT Media
- Annurag Batra, chairman of Exchange4Media and BW Businessworld
- Mona Jain, chief revenue officer of Zee Media
- Rajeev Gupta, chief executive officer of Adaan Digital Solutions
- Varun Kohli, chief operating officer of Times Network

Alok Gupta, director of Graphisads and the visionary behind the G Force concept, said, "We extend heartfelt appreciation to these industry leaders who have generously contributed their expertise to this initiative."

Gupta also stated that this collaboration was a way for the advertising firm to "give back to the industry that has nurtured us."


Also Read

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

LIVE news: 4 security personnel killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Doda

Photo: Bloomberg

SpiceJet shares fly 7% on six-fold jump in Q4 profit; gains 15% in 2 days

markets, financial analytics, market analysis

Stock Market LIVE updates: Nifty hits record high, claims 24,650; Hatsun Agro zooms 9%, Voda Idea 2%

shares

Hatsun Agro stock skyrockets 16% post solid Q1, hits 52-week high

Indian Hotels

Lemon Tree stock price gains on launching first property in Jharkhand

Topics : IIM Lucknow Media companies entrepreneurs entrepreneurs startup India entrepreneurship culture Indian media firms BS Web Reports start-up accelerator

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon