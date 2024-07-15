CLAT 2025: Registration to start from today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities will start the registration for CLAT 2025 from today, July 15, 2024. Eligible and interested applicants can apply for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) until October 15 on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on December 1, from 2 to 4 pm (till 4:40 pm for PwD candidates). This examination is important for admission to the undergrad (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes at 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) and other participating universities. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp CLAT 2025: Eligibility The candidates should have passed the 10+2 or a similar exam with somewhere around 45% marks (40% for reserved classes) to apply for the UG programme.

For the PG program, applicants should have a LLB degree with something like 50% marks (45% for saved classes). There is no age limit. Those applicants showing up for the qualifying test in March/April 2025 can likewise apply.

CLAT 2025: Documents

The applicants will need a new passport-sized photo, their sign, category certificate (if applicable), PWD certificate (if pertinent), and domicile certificate (if relevant) to enlist.

CLAT 2025: Fees

CLAT 2025 application fee is Rs 4,000 for applicants other than SC, ST, PwD and BPL. For applicants who belong to any of these categories, the fee is Rs 3,500.

CLAT 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1 – Go to the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2 – Register by giving the essential details and verify through an OTP.

Step 3 – Complete the registration by uploading the documents needed.

Step 4 – Pay the application fee (Rs 4000 for General, OBC, PWD, NRI, PIO, and OCI candidates and Rs 3500 for SC, and ST candidates)

Step 5 – Send the form and print the confirmation page.

CLAT 2025: Marking scheme

To pass the UG test, the students should respond to 120 questions divided across five segments which include English language, current affairs and general knowledge, logical reasoning, legal reasoning, and quantitative techniques.

The students will get two hours to write the test. In 2024, a male student from Rajasthan topped the examination with 100 percentile, while five male and one female student scored 99.99 percentile.

CLAT 2025: Participating universities

CLAT 2025 will witness participation from a large group of universities across India, which include prestigious institutions like NLSIU Bengaluru, NALSAR Hyderabad, WBNUJS Kolkata, RMLNLU Lucknow, CNLU Patna, NUSRL Ranchi, NLIU Bhopal, HNLU Raipur, RGNUL Punjab, DBRANLU Haryana, NUALS Kochi, NLUO Odisha, NLUJA Assam, DSNLU Visakhapatnam, NLU Jodhpur, GNLU Gandhinagar, GNLU Silvassa Campus, TNNLU Tiruchirappalli, MNLU Mumbai, MNLU Nagpur, MNLU Aurangabad, HPNLU Shimla, DNLU Jabalpur, and NLUT Agartala.

What is CLAT?

The Common Law Admission Test, also called CLAT, is a national-level law entrance test that is held by the Consortium of NLUs for admission to 5-year integrated LLB (UG) and one-year LLM (PG) courses. The examination is held for admission to 24 NLUs for UG courses and 21 NLUs for PG courses.

The examination is held in an offline, pen and paper format wherein applicants need to try questions from English, Legal Reasoning, Current Affairs and GK, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Mathematics for UG course, and from Constitutional Law, and other law subjects like Jurisprudence, CPC, Family Law, Torts, IPC, CrPC, and IPR.