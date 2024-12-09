Business Standard
Kia, Tata Motors announce price hikes from Jan due to rising input costs

Similarly, Kia India attributed this move to rising commodity prices, unfavourable exchange rates, and escalating supply chain costs

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Continuing the trend of price hikes, automobile giants Tata Motors and Kia India on Monday announced increases of up to 3 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, across their vehicle portfolios, starting January 2025, citing increased input costs and inflationary pressures.
 
India's leading vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors, revealed that the price hike will be implemented across its passenger vehicle portfolio, including electric vehicles (EVs). The price increase of 3 per cent, effective January 2025, will vary by model and variant.
 
The company said the hike is necessary to partially offset rising input costs and inflation. "While we remain committed to offering high-quality vehicles, the price revision will ensure continued operational viability amidst challenging economic conditions," Tata Motors stated.
   
Similarly, Kia India attributed this move to rising commodity prices, unfavourable exchange rates, and escalating supply chain costs.
 
Speaking on this, Hardeep Singh Brar, senior vice president – sales and marketing, Kia India, stated, "The persistent rise in costs has made a price adjustment unavoidable." He added that Kia would absorb a significant portion of the increased costs to minimise the financial impact on customers.
 
Earlier, Hyundai Motor India, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), and JSW MG Motor also decided to increase prices across their model ranges to pass on some input cost pressures to consumers.
 
In the luxury car market, players such as Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW announced a price hike of 3 per cent across their entire model ranges, which will also be effective from January 1, 2025.

