Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / In a first, IIT-Kharagpur appoints its first 'Dean of Student Well-being'

In a first, IIT-Kharagpur appoints its first 'Dean of Student Well-being'

Professor Arun Chakraborty will oversee mental-health initiatives, including round-the-clock access, AI tools, "campus mothers" and stress-management workshops

IIT Kharagpur

The appointment comes amid a backdrop of four student suicides over the past seven months

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a historic step among the Indian Institutes of Technology, IIT-Kharagpur has appointed Professor Arun Chakraborty as its first Dean of Student Well-being. The appointment was unveiled during the induction programme for the new BTech batch on July 26. This marks a deliberate move to ensure students’ mental health receives dedicated attention—distinct from the traditional administrative role of the Dean of Student Affairs.
 
Chakraborty, from the Centre for Ocean, River, Atmosphere and Land Sciences, described the role as both urgent and deeply needed. He emphasised his availability to students 24/7, encouraging them to seek support irrespective of how minor a concern may seem. “We are here like parents,” he assured students. 
 
The appointment comes amid a backdrop of four student suicides over the past seven months, the most recent being a mechanical engineering student in July. The new post is designed to bring a more personalised and proactive response to student welfare.

Also Read

suicide

IIT-Bombay student dies by suicide after jumping from hostel building

College students, students

JEE Advanced 2025 results out today at jeeadv.ac.in: Check toppers list

IIIT Allahabad

Cabinet approves Rs 11,829-cr expansion of five IITs, 6,576 new seats added

IIT Madras, IIT-M

IIT Madras to host Asia's first global hyperloop competition from Feb 21-25

AFC

India thump Turkmenistan 7-0 in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers

IIT- Kharagpur’s work on SETU

IIT-Kharagpur has launched several innovative measures under the SETU framework (Support, Empathy, Transformation, and Upliftment), including an AI-powered mental wellness platform, revamped counselling services (Sarth), ‘campus mothers’, student task forces, and workshops on managing stress. 
These efforts are especially vital considering the institute’s scale—home to more than 16,000 students across 21 hostels—highlighting the need for a role focused exclusively on well-being.
 
The administration also plans to gather regular feedback from students on the effectiveness of these measures, ensuring the programmes evolve to address emerging challenges. With a culture of openness, early intervention, and empathy, IIT-Kharagpur aims to set a benchmark for student welfare in higher education institutions across the country.

More From This Section

university, college, education, education loan

Cabinet clears ₹4,200 crore Merite scheme to upgrade technical education

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

School fee bill underlines education not commercial enterprise: Delhi CM

Union Bank SO recruitment 2025

Union Bank SO recruitment 2025: Apply for 250 wealth manager posts online

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 counselling

Maha NEET UG 2025 merit list announced: 60,021 qualify for next round

WBJEE 2025 results be out today?

WBJEE 2025 result postponed again: Why it's delayed and what happens next

Topics : Indian Institutes of Technology IITs IIT-Kharagpur IIT Kharagpur student suicide BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon