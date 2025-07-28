Monday, July 28, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SC flags suicide cases at IIT Kharagpur, Sharda; seeks swift investigation

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan has been hearing a matter over suicide deaths at educational institutions

Supreme Court on Monday raised questions over the instances of suicides particularly at IIT Kharagpur besides Sharda University in Greater Noida. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday raised questions over the instances of suicides particularly at IIT Kharagpur besides Sharda University in Greater Noida directing the investigation in both cases to "proceed expeditiously".

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan has been hearing a matter over suicide deaths at educational institutions.

On the incident over the suicide of a fourth year mechanical engineering student, the bench asked the IIT Kharagpur counsel, "What is wrong with your IIT Kharagpur? Why students are committing suicide? Have you given a thought to this problem? What steps have you taken?"  After dealing with a similar incident at Sharda University involving a female student, the bench ordered, "Let the investigation in both the incidents proceed further expeditiously in accordance with law and in the right direction."  Senior advocate Aparna Bhat, who is assisting the top court as an amicus curiae, apprised the bench about the status of investigations in both cases.

 

Referring to a 30-page status report on the Sharda University case, Bhat said a suicide note was found naming two persons who were arrested.

After bench asked if an FIR was registered in the Sharda University case, Bhat replied in the affirmative. "Who registered it?" the bench asked further.

When Bhat said the father of the deceased girl lodged the FIR, the bench asked, "How did the father come to know that his daughter has committed suicide? Who informed the father?"  The court observed an unfortunate incident occurred in the university in which a young girl died.

"Why are you not complying with our directions? We have delivered a full-fledged judgement. We are doing it for our children, for our progeny... Was it not your duty to immediately inform the police, inform the parents?" the bench further told the Sharda University counsel.

IIT Kharagpur's counsel, on the other hand, said a 10-member committee was constituted besides a 12-member counselling centre being in place.

"The counselling centre has different ways to identify... Most of these students who have this problem, don't want to reveal what is happening with them," the counsel said.

In the IIT Kharagpur case, Bhat said, the complaint was lodged by the institution.

The top court was further informed that the investigation into the IIT Kharagpur incident was underway.

It said the top court-appointed task force was working on the issue but it would take time before placing a preliminary report on record.

The bench posted the hearing after four weeks.

On July 21, the top court took suo motu cognisance of the students' deaths in both these institutes and asked the amicus to submit a status report with regard to the incidents.

The top court took a serious note of students' suicide in institutions of higher learning, and in March set up a national task force to address mental health concerns of students and prevent such incidents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

