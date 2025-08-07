Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 06:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Union Bank SO recruitment 2025: Apply for 250 wealth manager posts online

Union Bank SO recruitment 2025: Apply for 250 wealth manager posts online

Applications are being accepted for 250 Specialist Officer Posts at Union Bank of India. By Aug 25, 2025, applicants may submit their applications online at unionbankofindia.co.in

Union Bank SO recruitment 2025

Union Bank SO recruitment 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Bank of India has opened applications for the post of Specialist Officer (Wealth Manager). A total of 250 vacancies are available, and interested candidates can apply through the official website — unionbankofindia.co.in.
 
The deadline for applying is August 25, 2025, and the application process opened on August 5, 2025. To prevent last-minute hassle, candidates should finish their applications well in advance of the deadline. Details on eligibility, the selection procedure, and other information are provided below.  Also Read: Maha NEET UG 2025 merit list announced: 60,021 qualify for next round

How to apply for Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025?

Go to the official website unionbankofindia.co.in
 
Visit the Careers/Recruitment section on the homepage
Press on the Wealth Manager Registration 2025 link

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC cancels Dheeraj Wadhawan's bail in DHFL scam, asks surrender in 2 weeks

Supreme Court, SC

SC cancels bail granted to Dheeraj Wadhawan in multi-crore loan scam case

Union Bank

Union Bank of India puts 10 Future Group brands on block to recover dues

Union Bank of India becomes the first Public Sector Bank to join the Account Aggregator Ecosystem

Union Bank of India waives charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance

Union Bank of India becomes the first Public Sector Bank to join the Account Aggregator Ecosystem

Union Bank of India stock drops 3% post Q1 results: Buy, sell or hold?

End the registration process
Log in and fill out the application form
Pay the application fee and submit the form
Download the final submitted form and keep a printout for later reference.

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have obtained a full-time, two-year MBA, MMS, PGDBA, PGDBM, PGPPM, or PGDDM program at a university or institution that is accredited by government regulatory authorities and recognised by the Indian government. The candidate should be aged between 25 to 35 years.

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Depending on the volume of applications and qualified candidates, the selection procedure consists of an online test, a group discussion, application screening, and/or a personal interview. There will be 150 questions in the test, and there will be 225 points awarded overall. The duration of the exam is 150 minutes.   Also Read: SSC CGL 2025 exam dates & city information released on official website
 
All of the above tests, with the exception of the English language test, will be offered in both Hindi and English. In the online test, incorrect answers will result in a penalty. One-fourth, or 25%, of the marks allotted to a question will be subtracted as a penalty for each incorrect response provided by the candidate to determine the revised score.

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Candidates in the SC, ST, and PwBD categories must pay an application fee of ₹177, while those in all other categories must pay ₹1180. Debit cards (RuPay, Visa, MasterCard, Maestro), credit cards, internet banking, IMPS, cash cards, mobile wallets, and UPI can all be used to make the payment. Candidates can visit Union Bank of India's official website for additional relevant information.
 

More From This Section

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 counselling

Maha NEET UG 2025 merit list announced: 60,021 qualify for next round

WBJEE 2025 results be out today?

WBJEE 2025 result postponed again: Why it's delayed and what happens next

UP Board Compartment Result 2025

UP Board Compartment Result 2025: Class 10, 12 supplementary scorecard soon

Coursera Chief Content Officer Marni Stein said India was the 2nd-largest market, next only to the US, with 29 million learners enrolled on platform

Demand for GenAI skills rises in India with 2.6 million Coursera learners

SSC CGL 2025 exams

SSC CGL 2025 exam dates & city information released on official website

Topics : Union Bank of India Union Bank Govt recruitment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon