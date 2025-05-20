Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India Post GDS Result 2025: 3rd merit list released at official website

India Post GDS Result 2025: 3rd merit list released at official website

India Post has released the 3rd merit list for online engagement of Gramik Dak Sevak 2025. Candidates can check the list on the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

The Indian Postal Department has released the 3rd merit list for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 21,413 vacancies across various states and union territories.
 
Candidates who registered for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions can now check their selection status on the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Qualified candidates can move forward with document verification and the subsequent selection procedure. 

India Post GDS 3rd merit list 2025: How to check?

    • Visit the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
    • Scroll down to see the ‘GDS Online Engagement Schedule-I, January-2025 Shortlisted Candidates’ section under ‘Candidate’s Corner'.
 
    • Press on the + button. The list of circles will be displayed. 

    • Choose the circle for which you applied and then press on the 3rd merit list link.
    • Download the merit list and view your result utilising the registration number. 

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2025: How to download? 

Step 1: Go to the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
Step 2: Visit the ’Candidates Corner’ section on homepage
Step 3: Press on 'GDS Online Engagement' link available
Step 4: Choose the respective state or union territory from list
Step 5: Download PDF file and find your name or registration number. 

India Post GDS 2025: Documents needed for 'verification'

Educational Certificate- 10th Class Marksheet & Certificate
Identity Proof- Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Voter ID
Caste Certificate-  For SC/ST/OBC candidates
EWS Certificate- For Economically Weaker Section candidates
PWD Certificate-  For Persons with Disabilities
Date of Birth Proof- Birth Certificate or 10th Marksheet
Medical Certificate- Issued by Government Medical Officer.  

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2025: Eligibility criteria

The Indian Postal Department is conducting a nationwide recruiting campaign for employment openings. As of March 3, 2024, applicants had to be between the ages of 18 and 40, with age relaxation granted in accordance with government regulations. 
 
SC, ST, and PWD candidates were exempted from paying an application fee, but General, OBC, and EWS candidates had to pay Rs. 100.

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2025: Selection procedure 

After the document verification and a medical test, candidates are shortlisted from a merit list based on their class 10 marks. It is recommended that candidates whose names are on the 3rd merit list get their original paperwork ready for the next phase of verification. 
 
A final appointment will include a medical examination following document verification. If there are still openings, candidates are urged to frequently; visit the official India Post GDS website for updates and a new merit list.

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2025: What’s next?

The division head indicated next to the selected candidates' names on the merit list must then verify their documents. June 3, 2025 is the deadline. According to India Post, they must bring original documents and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all important documents for document verification. 
 
The third merit list is available for all 23 circles of India Post such as Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamilnadu, Jammu Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal.
 

First Published: May 20 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

