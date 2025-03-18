Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India Post GDS Results 2025: Release date, merit list, and how to check

India Post GDS Results 2025: Release date, merit list, and how to check

The merit list for India Post GDS will be out soon. Candidates can check and download the merit list through the official website, i.e., indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS merit list to be out soon

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India Post Result 2025: India Post is likely to release the India Post GDS result 2025 soon on its official website, at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The result will be out in the form of a merit list and selected candidates can check their names in the merit list from the India Post's official website. The merit list will feature all the names of the selected candidates.

India Post Application Status 2025

Students who have applied for the Indian Post GDS vacancies can check the validity of their application through the website. All the students are advised to use their registration number to check the status of their application.
 

India Post Result 2025 download

Selected candidates can check and download the merit list from the official website of India Post, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, as the result will be out in the form of a merit list. 

India Post GDS selection process

Candidates are not required to appear for any entrance exam for the India Post GDS vacancy. The selection process will be done through a system-generated merit list prepared on the basis of Class 10 marks. 

India Post Merit List 2025 date

According to the reports, the India Post merit list is expected to be released at the end of this month. However, the officials have not announced the exact result date.

How to check and download India Post GDS Result 2025?

Candidates can check and download the merit list through the official website:
  • Visit the India Post's official website.
  • Check for the 'Shortlisted Candidates' section on the left side.
  • Select the region for which you have applied.
  • Download the India Post GDS merit list in PDF form.
  • Check the details of the shortlisted candidates.
The India Post GDS recruitment process will cover multiple states including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

What is the pay scale for the selected candidates?

The selected candidates for the GDS post will be put in a pay scale between Rs 10,000 to 29,380 per month.

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

