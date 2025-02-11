Business Standard

India Post GDS recruitment 2025: Apply for 21,413 posts at official website

India Post GDS recruitment 2025: Apply for 21,413 posts at official website

Until March 3, 2025, Indian Post will be accepting online applications for the position of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) at various Department of Posts offices at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

India Post has announced a major recruitment drive for 21,413 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions across the country. The vacancies include roles such as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak.
 
Candidates who have passed class 10th can simply apply online at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, the official website. The application deadline is March 3. However, from March 6 to 8, the application will be corrected.
 
Applicants should note that the positions will be filled across various regions, including North East, Odisha, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Assam. Tamil Nadu is the state with the most openings, after Uttar Pradesh.
 

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

On the official website, the registration process has already started. Students will be reminded to apply for recruitment well in advance of the deadline by the provided calendar.
  • India Post GDS Notification Date - 10th February 2025
  • India Post GDS Online Application Start Date -  10th February 2025
  • India Post GDS Online Application Last Date - 3rd March 2025
  • Edit/ Correction Date - 6 to 8th March 2025. 

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Age restriction: As of March 3, 2025, 18 to 40 years old can apply. For candidates in the reserved category, the upper age limit is relaxed.

Educational Requirement: To be eligible for GDS, a student must have completed the 10th grade Secondary School Examination with passing marks in English and Mathematics from any recognised Board of School Education run by the Indian government, state governments, or union territories. 

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Fee structure 

All posts are subject to a Rs 100 fee. However, all female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants, and transwomen applicants are free from paying the fee.
 
  • India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply 
  • Go to the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
  • Register yourself and go with the application procedure
  • Enter the form, upload the needed documents, and submit the fee
  • Send the form
  • Take a printout for future reference and use.

India Post GDS 2025: Salary 

Candidates can view the compensation details of all openings including BPM, ABPM, and Dak Sevak here:
  • BPM - Rs.12,000/- to Rs.29,380/-
  • ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs.10,000/- to Rs.24,470/-.

India Post GDS: Selection Process

An exam will not be required because the selection will be made using a merit list that is created by the system. The grades earned in the 10th grade, converted to a percentage up to four decimal places, will be used to create the merit list. Candidates who make the short list will need to verify their documents and, if required, take a basic medical fitness test.
 

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

