JEE Advanced 2024: Response sheet to released on jeeadv.ac.in, check link

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has released the response sheet for JEE Advanced 2024 today, on May 31 at 5 PM. The applicants who showed up for the Joint Entrance exam (JEE) Advanced can view and download the response sheet from the official site at jeeadv.ac.in.

IIT Madras held the JEE Advanced 2024 on May 26, 2024 across different exam centres in the country. The provisional answer keys for JEE Advanced 2024 will be announced on June 2. Applicants can bring up their objections/challenges against the tentative answer keys till June 3. After examining the objections raised by the applicants, the exam authority will publish the final answer keys on June 9.

JEE Advanced 2024: Essentials

The provisional answer key is simply tentative and is likely to change. The provisional answer keys for Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be shown on the online portal. After the publication of the provisional answer keys, the candidates may send their feedback, if any, on the applicant portal.

The final answer keys will be shown on the site, subsequent to the examination of the applicants' feedback, according to the following timetable. The marks will be granted as per the final answer key.

JEE Advanced 2024: Important dates

• Provisional Answer Key release-June 2, 2024

• Date of Objection- June 2, 2024 to June 3, 2024 (till 5 PM)

• Release of the final answer key – June 9, 2024.

• Declaration of Results- June 9, 2024.