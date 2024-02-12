Sensex (    %)
                        
JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024 to be declared today, here is how to check

JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024: NTA to release session 1 result of JEE Mains 2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on jeemain.nta.ac.in

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the JEE Mains Result 2024 today, February 12, 2024. The NTA officials haven't confirmed the timing, but it will likely be declared by the evening. Candidates can check the JEE Mains session 1 result on its official website, i.e., jeemain.nta.ac.in.

To check the JEE Mains session 1 result 2024, candidates must submit their application number and password/date of birth.
NTA earlier released a provisional answer key on February 6, 2024, and also opened an objection certificate from February 7 to 9. The result will mention the candidate's details, NTA score, and percentile. 

As per NTA, this year, a total of 12,31,874 candidates registered for both papers of JEE Mains, and a total of 11,70,036 students appeared for the test.

It is worth mentioning that the application for the second session for the JEE Mains examination has already started, which will remain open till March 2. The examination will take place from April 4 to April 15, 2024.

When was the JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2024 conducted?

The National Testing Agency conducted the JEE Main 2024 examination in two shifts on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2024. The three-hour examination was held in online mode. However, the second session for JEE mains 2024 will take place from April 4, 2024, to April 15, 2024.

How to check the JEE Mains session 1 result 2024?

Here are the steps to check JEE Mains session 1 result 2024:
  • First, visit the official website, i.e., jeemain.nta.ac.in.
  • On the home page, check for the JEE Mains session 1 result link and click on it.
  • To access your result, you need to submit the application number, date of birth and security pin. 
  • Once you submit all your details successfully, your JEE Mains session 1 result 2024 will be displayed on your screen.
  • You can also download your results for future reference.

What are the details mentioned in the JEE Mains result 2024?

Here are the details mentioned in your JEE Mains result:

  • Candidate's Name
  • Application number and roll number
  • Parents' details
  • State of eligibility
  • Nationality
  • Category/ PwD status
  • JEE Mains score

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

