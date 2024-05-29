CUET UG 2024: Rescheduled exams to be conducted in Delhi, Silchar today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the rescheduled CUET UG 2024 examination at Delhi, Silchar and other centres today, on May 29. The NTA rescheduled the CUET UG 2024 exams for May 15 at the Delhi centre and May 24 for Silchar candidates to May 29, 2024.

Exams of some centres like UP's Kanpur, Bihar's Siwan, MP's Indore and Goa were affected due to some unavoidable circumstances and the affected candidates will also appear for the examination today.

Kanpur CUET UG 2024 examination was also rescheduled as the wrong CUET question paper was distributed at the exam centre. About 1.58 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET UG exams today.

What is the timing for the CUET rescheduled examination 2024?

The NTA will conduct the CUET examination in four shifts – Shift 1A from 10 am to 11 am, shift 1B from 12.15 to 1 pm, shift 2A from 3 pm to 3.45 pm and shift 2B from 5 pm to 6 pm.

CUET (UG) 2024 offers 63 papers this year. The exam duration is 45 minutes except for subjects including Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science/Informatics practices, Chemistry, Mathematics/Applied Mathematics and General Tests where the duration will be 60 minutes. The tentative date given by the NTA on CUET UG 2204 results is June 30, 2024.

Exam guidelines for students

Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre on time, which means one and a half hours before the commencement of the examination.

Every candidate should bring their important documents like a printed admit card copy with a self-declaration form obtained from the NTA website, one passport-size photograph, any authorised photo ID and a PwBD certificate issued by an authorised medical officer

Examinees are prohibited from bringing any items such as textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, geometry/pencil boxes, plastic pouches, calculators, pens, scales, writing pads, pen drives, erasers, log tables, electronic pens/scanners, etc., into the examination centre.

Devices prohibited in the exam centre include mobile phone, bluetooth, erarphones, pager, microphone, health band, etc.

Other items like wallets, goggles, handbags, belts, caps, watch/wristwatch, cameras, ornaments/metallic items, camera, and water bottles are also not allowed.

Candidates are not allowed to wear light clothes with long sleeves. If any candidate wears cultural or customary attire, he must report at least an hour before the final reporting. This will allow adequate time for thorough frisking without any inconvenience.

Candidates should come with slippers or low-heeled sandals, shoes are not permitted.