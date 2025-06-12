Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 05:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / UPSC Mains registration 2025: Exam timetable, steps to apply and more

UPSC Mains registration 2025: Exam timetable, steps to apply and more

The UPSC has declared the CSE Prelims results 2025 with 14,161 qualified for the Mains exams. Registration for the written and interview 'Mains' exam will open on Jun 16 and ended on June 25, 2025

UPSC Mains registration 2025

UPSC Mains registration 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims results 2025 and the 'Mains' registration schedule have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can visit at upsc.gov.in to view the official announcement. The preliminary exam was held on May 25, 2025, with the Mains scheduled to begin on August 22, 2025.
 
According to the commission, 14,161 applicants have qualified for the Civil Services Mains examination 2025. On upsc.gov.in, registration for the Mains exam, which consists of an interview and written test, commences on June 16 and ends on June 25. Except for female, SC, ST, and PwBD candidates, there is a ₹200 fee.

UPSC Mains registration 2025: Steps to follow

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website at upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in. 
 
Step 2: Log in utilising your One-Time Registration (OTR) credentials.
 
Step 3: Enter the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Mains exam.
 
Step 4: Upload the essential documents and pay the application fee (if applicable).
 
Step 5: Review and pay before June 25, 2025.

UPSC cut-off marks, and answer keys 2025

UPSC has declared that the marks, cut-off marks, and answer keys for the screening test conducted through the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 will be made available only after the final results of both the Indian Forest Service Examination and the Civil Services Examination, 2025 are announced.
 

 

 

More From This Section

university, college, education, education loan

Maharashtra SSC, HSC supply hall ticket 2025 to be out at mahahsscboard.in

Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)

NEET PG 2025: NBEMS releases revised exam city list at natboard.edu.in

Indian edtech sector online learning online education edtech funding startup funding

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Registration ends today, apply at josaa.nic.in

Online education

AP PGECET 2025 answer key out today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; details here

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI clerk mains results 2025 out on sbi.co.in; here's how to check

Topics : UPSC civil services civil servants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratWhy Stock Market Down TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon