Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Karnataka govt revises 'BJP-era' textbooks for new academic year: 5 points

The move is in sync with the Congress party's poll promise ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections to undo some of the changes made by the BJP during its tenure

Books

The panel recommended re-introducing lessons on social reformers Savitribai Phule and Periyar. (Photo: unsplash.com)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka government on Wednesday approved revisions for Kannada language and social science textbooks for the academic year 2024-25. The decision was taken based on the recommendations made by the Manjunath G Hegde panel, which the Siddaramaiah government appointed to undo the changes made during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime.

The changes will be witnessed in about 114 textbooks- 44 Kannada language books and 70 Social Science books, with the re-introduction of the works of progressive writers including, Girish Karnad, P. Lankesh, Devanur Mahadeva, and Mudnakudu Chinnaswam.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

5 updates on Karnataka textbook revisions:

1) The changes will be introduced in Kannada first language from classes 1 to 10, Kannada third language for classes 9 and 10, and social science for classes 6 to 10.

2) The panel recommended re-introducing lessons on social reformers Savitribai Phule and Periyar. These were earlier dropped from the class 10 history books. However, the committee did not recommend bringing back lessons related to Tipu Sultan and Hyder Ali.

3) The panel report stated that the changes have been made while keeping in mind India's democratic values, child rights, gender sensitivity, and scientific temper. The Class X social science textbook will have a lesson on the welfare of sexual minorities. The report suggested that the Constitution has also been a central focus for the committee.

4) The class IX history books have been revised to include information about the "Bhakti movement". Information on Kanaka Dasa, Purandara Dasa, and Shishunala Sharif have been added, according to the panel's recommendations.

5) The committee to oversee the changes was formed in September, two months after the Siddaramaiah government ordered 18 major immediate changes to the textbooks in June. The development followed the Congress' Assembly election promise to undo the changes made by the BJP during its tenure. The BJP had criticised the move, alleging it was being done to "fulfil the Congress government's ideology."

Also Read

NCERT panel suggests replacing 'India' with 'Bharat' in school textbooks

Karnataka committed to get investments, become innovation hub: Siddaramaiah

EC writes to Centre seeking to vet NCERT social science textbooks: Report

Chhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

Water crisis hits Bengaluru: Tanker spotted at CM Siddaramaiah's office

WB Police Recruitment 2024: Registration for 10,255 vacancies to open soon

UGC grants graded academic, administrative autonomy to 8 universities

State board plans open-book exam for classes 9 to 12 students in Maha

SSC Delhi Police 2024: CAPF SI 2024 registration starts for 4187 vacancies

UPSC Prelims 2024: Last day to register today at upsconline.nic.in

Topics : Karnataka Siddaramaiah Indian National Congress Bharatiya Janata Party Indian education indian politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon