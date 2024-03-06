Karnataka govt revises 'BJP-era' textbooks for new academic year: 5 points

The Karnataka government on Wednesday approved revisions for Kannada language and social science textbooks for the academic year 2024-25. The decision was taken based on the recommendations made by the Manjunath G Hegde panel, which the Siddaramaiah government appointed to undo the changes made during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime.

The changes will be witnessed in about 114 textbooks- 44 Kannada language books and 70 Social Science books, with the re-introduction of the works of progressive writers including, Girish Karnad, P. Lankesh, Devanur Mahadeva, and Mudnakudu Chinnaswam.

5 updates on Karnataka textbook revisions:

1) The changes will be introduced in Kannada first language from classes 1 to 10, Kannada third language for classes 9 and 10, and social science for classes 6 to 10.

2) The panel recommended re-introducing lessons on social reformers Savitribai Phule and Periyar. These were earlier dropped from the class 10 history books. However, the committee did not recommend bringing back lessons related to Tipu Sultan and Hyder Ali.

3) The panel report stated that the changes have been made while keeping in mind India's democratic values, child rights, gender sensitivity, and scientific temper. The Class X social science textbook will have a lesson on the welfare of sexual minorities. The report suggested that the Constitution has also been a central focus for the committee.

4) The class IX history books have been revised to include information about the "Bhakti movement". Information on Kanaka Dasa, Purandara Dasa, and Shishunala Sharif have been added, according to the panel's recommendations.

5) The committee to oversee the changes was formed in September, two months after the Siddaramaiah government ordered 18 major immediate changes to the textbooks in June. The development followed the Congress' Assembly election promise to undo the changes made by the BJP during its tenure. The BJP had criticised the move, alleging it was being done to "fulfil the Congress government's ideology."