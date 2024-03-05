SSC Delhi Police 2024: CAPF SI 2024 registration starts for 4187 vacancies

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the official notice for the openings of Sub-Inspector in the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Exam 2024. The notification is accessible on the official site of SSC, i.e., ssc.gov.in. According to the notification, the registration procedure started on March 4. Interested applicants can go to the official site of SSC for the registration procedure.

Applicants can apply till March 28, 2024. SSC is leading this recruitment drive to fill 4187 Sub-Inspector posts in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces.

SSC Delhi Police 2024: Important dates

• Date of commencing online application procedure: March 4, 2024

• Final date of online application procedure: March 28, 2024

• Final date of online application fee submission: March 29, 2024

• Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction fee: March 30 to March 31, 2024

• Date of Computer-Based Examination: May 9, 10, and 13, 2024.

SSC Delhi Police 2024: Openings

• Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police- Female: 61

• Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: 4001

• Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male: 125

• Total vacancies: 4187.

SSC Delhi Police: Fee

According to the official notice, applicants are required to pay Rs 100 as the application charge. But, women applicants having a place with Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and ex-Servicemen qualified for reservation are exempted from fee payment.

SSC Delhi Police: Steps to register

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Apply' tab on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will display on the screen.

Step 4: Press the link that stated, 'Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2024'

Step 5: Register yourself and proceed to enter the application form.

Step 6: Submit the application fee and press on submit.

Step 7: Take a printout of your application for later.

SSC Delhi Police: Eligibility

Age- The candidate should be in the age group of 20-25 years as on August 1, 2024, and that implies s/he probably was born not sooner than August 2, 1999 and not later than August 1, 2004. The upper age limit is relaxable on account of reserved category applicants.

Education- An applicant who has a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or equivalent, and those who have appeared in the examination can also apply provided they obtain the qualification on or before August 1, 2024.