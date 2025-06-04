Kerala SSLC Scrutiny results 2025 out at official website; know more

Kerala SSLC Scrutiny results 2025: Today, June 4, the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination 2025 scrutiny results were released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. By entering their registration number and birthdate, students who applied for scrutiny can view their results on the official website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.
The Kerala SSLC 2025 exam results were released on May 9 after they were conducted from March 3 to March 26. Students were given the chance to apply for scrutiny and reevaluation after the announcement. On May 30, the results of the revaluation were made public.
Kerala SSLC Scrutiny Result 2025 Out: Steps to check
Step 1: Go to the official website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: Press on the ‘SSLC Scrutiny Result’ link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Fill in your registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: Your Kerala SSLC Scrutiny Result 2025 will be showcased on the screen.
Step 5: Check and download the marks memo PDF for later reference.
Kerala SSLC Scrutiny Result 2025: Insights
A total of 4,27,020 students registered for the SSLC 2025 exam this year, and 4,26,697 of them took the test. With 4,24,583 of these students passing, the overall pass percentage was 99.5%. Interestingly, 2,331 schools had a perfect score.
With 4,115 students earning an A+ in every subject, Malappuram district has the most students with this distinction. The districts of Kollam (2,865), Vadakara (2,863), Thamarassery (2,727), and Thaliparamba (2,455) also have a high percentage of A+ scorers.
Kerala SSLC scrutiny exam 2025: Overview
From May 28 to June 5, 2025, the Kerala SSLC Save A Year (SAY) exams are being administered at 41 locations throughout the state. These tests are administered in two shifts i.e, from 1:45 pm to 3:30 pm in the afternoon and from 9:30 am to 11:45 am in the morning.
Students had to pay Rs 50 for each subject to participate in the scrutiny procedure. While it cost ₹200 each to receive a photocopy of the answer sheet, those who chose to re-evaluate had to pay Rs 400 for every subject.