Home / Education / News / SBI clerk mains results 2025 out on sbi.co.in; here's how to check

SBI clerk mains results 2025 out on sbi.co.in; here's how to check

SBI clerk mains results 2025 are out at sbi.co.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies in the State Bank of India

SBI, State Bank Of India(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SBI clerk mains results 2025 Out: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the results of the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 at sbi.co.in. 
 
Candidates who had qualified for the preliminary exam and appeared for the mains exam can now check their selection status for recruitment. While the official site is currently facing downtime due to high traffic, candidates can follow the steps below to access the result PDF once it's accessible.

How to check SBI clerk mains results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the SBI clerk mains results 2025:
  • Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in
  • On the home page, check for the ‘careers’ section 
  • Find and click on the ‘Recruitment Results’ link.
  • Choose the relevant post, department, and year, then click ‘Search’
  • The SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 will appear on the screen
  • Candidates can check and download the PDF for reference
 

SBI clerk mains results 2025: Exam details

The SBI Clerk Mains examination assessed candidates on multiple subjects, including:
  • General/Financial Awareness
  • General English
  • Quantitative Aptitude
  • Reasoning Ability
  • Computer Aptitude
 
Except for the General English section, all questions were available in both English and Hindi. Also, there was a negative marking scheme as well and for every wrong answer, 0.25 marks were deducted. 

SBI clerk mains results 2025: Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the recruitment, candidates must:
  • Hold a graduation degree from a recognised university or institution
  • Candidates’ age must be between 20 and 28 years of age, with birth dates falling between April 2, 1996, and April 1, 2004.
 

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

