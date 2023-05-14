Mohammad Aryan Tariq tops CISCE Class 12 exam with 99.75% in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow student Mohammad Aryan Tariq is the state topper of the CISCE Class 12 examination, the results of which were declared on Sunday.

Tariq of City Montessori Inter College, Rajajipuram, is also the all-India topper, jointly sharing the first rank with four others.

He scored 399 marks out of 400 (99.75 per cent), as per information provided by the Council of the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), which conducted the examination.

Five students jointly shared the second rank in the Class 12 (ISC) examination in Uttar Pradesh, scoring 398 marks each. Of these, four students are from the state capital.

In the Class 10 (ICSE) examination, Avishi Singh of Agra secured the first rank in the state.

Four students shared the second rank in the said examination in UP, scoring 498 marks each out of 500. Two of these students are from the state capital.

Avishi Singh also holds the top rank at the national level, sharing the feat with eight others.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the students on their success in the examinations.

"Hearty congratulations to all the students who have passed the ICSE and ISC board exams. You all are the golden future of 'New Uttar Pradesh'. Keep passing every test of life like this with hard work and unwavering dedication. This is my wish. May the blessings of Maa Saraswati always be with everyone," he tweeted in Hindi.

The CISCE on Sunday declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results with 98.94 per cent and 96.93 per cent of students, respectively, clearing the board examinations.