MP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results 2023: Everything you need to know

The MP board class 10 exam was held from March 1 to March 27, 2023, while the MP board class 12 exam was held from March 2 to April 5. A sum of 19 lakh candidates showed up for class 10 and class 12 tests this year from across the state.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of State Education (MPBSE) will probably announce class 10 and class 12 on Friday. Students are suggested to keep an eye on the Madhya Pradesh board's official websites, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in, for any new information about the MP board results 2023. The MP board's results for classes 10 and 12 are expected to be released by Minister of State for School Education, Inder Singh Parmar. On the same day, the merit list will also be made public.