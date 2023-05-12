CBSE class 12 board results announced, here is how to check results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 12th board exam results today, May 12. This year, around 1.69 million students appeared for the exam this year. The exams were conducted from February 15 to April 5, 2023.
A total of 87.33 per cent of students have passed this year.
Along with the results, CBSE also announces the pass percentage of students every year. Last year, the number was 92.71 per cent.
“No merit list will be declared by CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, the board will issue merit certificate to 0.1 per cent students who have scored the highest marks in various subjects,” a senior board official was quoted as saying by the PTI.
Results for CBSE class 10th board exams are also to be expected to be released soon.
Here are the steps to check the CBSE class 12th results 2023:
• Go to the site at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, or results.nic.in.
• Tap on the CBSE 12th result 2023 link on the landing page.
• Type your Roll Number and other login information in the appropriate boxes.
• Your result should appear on your device.
• Download the CBSE result and save it for later use.