National Award To Teachers 2024: MoE invites nominations; how to apply

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has started the application process for the National Award to Teachers (Higher Education) 2024. The candidates can submit the application form with the necessary details. According to the notification, the award is open to all the faculty members of colleges, universities and higher educational institutions/polytechnics across the country.

The winners will receive a medal and a certificate worth Rs 50,000. Apart from nominating self, nomination can be made based on other specific criteria. Complete details about the application process can be accessed on the official website, awards.gov.in.

The applicant must be a regular faculty member who fits into the criteria. He/She should have at least five years of full-time teaching experience at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. The candidates must be above 55 years on the last date receiving an application for the awards.

According to the MoE's official information, Vice-Chancellor/Director/Principal (regular or officiating) are not eligible to apply for the awards. The last date to fill out the nominations is June 20, 2024.

The awards will be granted on the occasion of September 5 (Teacher's Day) to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnana, former Indian President and remarkable teacher.

This award will recognise the contribution of some of the finest faculty members in the country and honour them.

Eligibility

The award is open to all the faculty members of colleges/universities/higher educational institutions/polytechnics in India. The candidates should satisfy the following conditions:

The nominee should be a regular faculty member.

He must have at least five years of full-time experience (undergraduate or postgraduate level).

The nominee should not be over 55 years of age as of the last date of receiving the application for the awards.

Vice-Chancellor/Director/Principal (regular or officiating) are not eligible to apply. However, individuals who were in such positions, but below 55 years of age and still in active service are eligible.

What is the selection process for the National Award to Teachers 2024?

Here is the two-step selection procedure for NAT-2024:

1. Primary Search cum Screening Committee for initial shortlisting of candidates.

2. The Committee of 'Jury' will finalise the awardees from the shortlisted candidates.

What is the deadline to apply for the National Award to Teachers 2024?

The last date to apply for the awards is June 20, 2024. A total of 35 awards (25 in Category-I and 10 in Category-II) will now be conferred every year.