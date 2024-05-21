MSBSHSE 2024: Maharashtra class 12th result out with 93.37 pass percentage

Today, May 21, the Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 was released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

The students can check and download HSC 12th exam results from the official websites at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mahahsscboard.in, and mahahsscboard.in, using roll number and mother’s name.

93.37% of the 15 lakh students who took the exam were declared as passed. Girls have once again outperformed boys in the exam. In 2023, the general pass rate remained at 91.25%. The pass percentage of girls was 93.29% and among boys, it was 89.14%.

This year, the pass percentage among girls is 95.44% and among boys, it is 91.60%. Science is the best-performing stream. Around 15 lakh students took the Maharashtra HSC examination 2024 of which 7 lakh were science students. This year, the Maharashtra 12th examination was conducted from February 2 to March 19, 2024.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024: Grading System

Students must get 35% in each subject and overall to pass the MSBSHSE HSC exam 2024. The students who can't get the minimum marks may need to show up in the supplementary test.

This year, more than 8000 students have scored 90% and above. Given below is the grading system of the board:

• 75% and above — Distinction

• 60% and above — First Division

• 45% to 59% — Second Division

• 35% to 44% — Pass Grade

• Below 33% — Failed.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024: Division Wise Pass Percentage cities

• Konkan: 97.5%

• Nashik: 94.71%

• Pune: 94.44%

• Kolhapur: 94.24%

• Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar: 94.08%

• Amravati: 93%

• Latur: 92.36%

• Nagpur: 92.12%

• Mumbai: 91.95%.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024: Online Provisional Mark sheets

The online mark sheet will only be provisional in nature. MSBSHSE's final mark sheets will be provided a few weeks after the results are announced. Schools will receive the original marksheets soon. Following that, students can get them from their schools.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Results 2024: Re-evaluation

After the results are delivered, MSBSHSE students who feel that they could have received higher grades can demand a verification of their results. Students who are disappointed with their outcomes can likewise decide on a re-evaluation of the answer sheets.

The re-evaluation demands for the answer sheet will be available to students who will demand a copy of the answer sheet. The board will post notices on its official website detailing the dates of verification and revaluation.

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Results 2024: Students details

Students registered: 14,33,331

Students appeared: 14,23,923

Students passed: 13,29,684.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2024: Gender Performance

Girls pass percentage: 95.44%

Boys pass percentage: 91.60%.

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Results 2024: Subject wise percentage

Science pass percentage: 97.82%

Arts pass percentage: 85.88%

Commerce pass percentage: 92.18%

Vocational pass percentage: 87.75%

ITI pass percentage: 87.69%

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Results 2024: Steps to Check Online

1- Visit the Maharashtra Board Result website at mahresult.nic.in

2- On the homepage of the website, press on Maharashtra HSC Result Link 2024.

3- Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 login page will be displayed. Enter your roll number and mother’s name here and send.

4- Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2024 will be displayed on your screen. View it and download it. You should take a printout for later.

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Results 2024: Steps to Check via SMS

1- Type in the message box, MAHHSCSEAT No.

2- For example, if your seat number is 12345 then write the message like this MAHHSC12345.

3- Then send it to 57766.

4- You will get information about your subject marks on the same number.