NDA exam 1 and 2 exam schedule out at upsc.gov.in; check details here

UPSC has declared the NDA test dates for 2024. The NDA 1 2024 test will be held on April 21, 2024. The NDA 1 notification 2024 will be announced on December 20, 2023. The last date of application is January 9, 2024. NDA 2 notice 2024 will be declared on May 15, 2024. The last date to apply for the test is June 4, 2024. NDA 2024 test will be conducted on September 1, 2024.

The NDA dates 2023 feature the significant events relating to the test, for example, application form, notification, admit card issue, result and answer key declaration.

NDA exam 2024: How to fill the form?

• Go to the official website of UPSC

• Register online by filling the Part I of application form

• Login with the registration number to fill Part II of the application

• Enter all the details in Part II application form

• Submit the fees and take printouts for later.

NDA 2024: Exam Pattern

• The NDA 2 exam will occur offline.

• The questions will be projected in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ).

• The language of the NDA Exam will be in two languages such as English & Hindi.

• The time span of the NDA Exam 2024 is 5 hours. The exam consists of two papers. Paper 1 will have Mathematics and Paper 2 will have General Intelligence Test.

NDA 2024: Age Limit

For the NDA 1 test, both male and female applicants should have been born not earlier than July 2, 2004, and not later than July 1, 2007. For the NDA 2 test, both male and female applicants were probably born not sooner than January 2, 2005, and not later than January 1, 2008.

NDA Online Form 2024

NDA 1 application form 2024 will be announced on December 20, 2023. The last date to apply for the test is January 9, 2024. NDA 2 application form 2024 will be declared on May 15, 2024. The last date to apply for the test is June 4, 2024. Eligible applicants are expected to fill an NDA application form online. The application fee is INR 100 for General/OBC applicants while SC/ST/Sons of JCOs, NCOs, ORs are excluded from fees.

NDA: Overview

The NDA exam is conducted for admission to Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy, Pune, and Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), Ezhimala.

The test is administered two times each year by the Union Public Service Commission, the authority that controls and oversees the test. The candidates are selected on the basis of performance in the written test and SSB interview.