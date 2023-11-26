IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians (MI) released many fast bowlers ahead of the Indian Premier League auction in 2024. The likes of Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan and Sandeep Warrier featured on the list.

Among the batters and spin bowlers, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen and Raghav Goyal were also released from the Mumbai Indians’ squad.

The biggest rumour of MI going for Hardik Pandya was rested for now as the all-rounder featured in the retained list of the Gujarat Titans. With MI having 11 slots to fill on a budget of Rs 15.25 crore, Hardik might still be on their radar.

If not Pandya, Mumbai could go big for Proteas Gerald Coetzee or Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka as out-and-out wicket-taking options alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Madhwal with the new ball. The Mumbai side also retained Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Released Players List

Mohd. Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Sandeep Warrier

Mumbai Indians (MI) Retained Players List

Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Cam Green, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (trade)