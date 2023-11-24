Sensex (-0.02%)
CBSE postpones CTET January 2024 registration deadline to November 27

CTET 2024 is planned to be conducted on January 21 across 135 cities. The test, accessible in 20 languages, will be held in a computer-based test mode (CBT) during two shifts for 2.5 hours each

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the deadline for the online registration procedure for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test January 2024 or CTET January 2024 today, November 23. Qualified applicants can now apply for the test on the official site at ctet.nic.in till November 27, 2023. The earlier deadline for registration was November 23. 
The CTET 2024 test is planned to be held on January 21, 2024. The test will be conducted in 20 languages in 135 cities nationwide. Applicants can track down detailed information, including syllabus, eligibility norms, and significant dates, in the official notification on the site. Test city details and admit cards will be released later.
CBSE CTET 2024: Fee structure

Candidates in the general or OBC NCL category, having only one paper, are needed to pay ₹ 1,000 as the examination fee. For both papers, the fee is ₹ 1,200. The fees for the SC, ST, and differently-abled applicants are ₹ 500 for one paper and ₹ 600 for two.

CBSE CTET 2024: Timetable 

CBSE is set to hold the 18th edition of CTET on Sunday, January 21, across 135 cities nationwide. The exam, available in 20 languages, will be available in computer-based test mode (CBT) in two shifts, each lasting 2.5 hours. 
The first shift begins at 9.30am and ends at 12pm, while the second shift is planned from 2.30pm to 5pm.

CTET January 2024: Steps to apply

    • Visit the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in.
    • Go to the "Apply Online" link and press to open it.
    • Fill in all the details of the Online Application form.
    • Upload scanned photo and sign.
    • Pay the exam Fee payment utilising debit/credit card or net banking.
    • Print the Confirmation page for your records and later. 

Topics : CBSE schools CBSE CTET Indian education education

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 2:20 PM IST

