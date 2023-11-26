Sensex (-0.07%)
IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad released Harry Brook. But they let go of only six players in total and still managed to get a hefty purse of Rupees 34 crore going into the IPL 2024 auctions

Harry Brook has been named in England Squad for Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Photo: X

Harry Brook. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 11:39 PM IST
Harry Brook, the man who was the most wanted during the 2023 player’s auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) was released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This came on the last day of the deadline to announce the list of retained players by all franchises ahead of the IPL 2024 auction scheduled for December 19 in Dubai. 

Apart from Brook, Hyderabad also released other overseas players such as Akeal Hosein and Adil Rashid. Among the Indian players, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi and Vivran Sharma were shown the door.
Retention of the likes of Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh and Mayank Agarwal was surprising given that they did not contribute too much to what was a placid last season for the Orange Army. 

The Hyderabad side now has six slots to fill and because they released Brook, a huge purse of Rupees 34 crore to spend. They will target big guns like Gerald Coetzee in the bowling department and Rachin Ravindra in the batting. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Released Players List

Harry Brook,  Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Vivrant Sharma, Akeal Hosein,  Adil Rashid

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Retained Players List

Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Anmolpreet Singh, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mayank Markande, Bhavneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Heinrich Klaasen, Upendra Singh Yadav

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 11:39 PM IST

