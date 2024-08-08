Business Standard
NEET PG 2024: Admit Card releasing today at natboard.edu.in, check details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET PG 2024 admit cards today. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official NBEMS website

NEET PG 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will announce the NEET PG 2024 Admit Card today, August 8, 2024. Although the release time has not been declared yet in the official notice. However, the applicants who showed up for the NEET PG 2024 exam can download their admit cards from the official NBEMS website i.e, natboard.edu.in.
The admit card is required to be carried to the test centre by the students in the allotted city. On August 11, 2024, the NEET PG will be held in two shifts. For admission to post-MBBS DNB courses, direct six-year DrNB courses, and NBEMS diploma courses offered by nationwide medical colleges, this national-level entrance exam is required.
NEET PG 2024: Steps to check 

Given below are the steps to download your NEET PG 2024 Admit Card:
1. Visit the official NBE website at natboard.edu.in.
2. Search and press on the "NEET PG 2024 Admit Card" link on the homepage.
3. Fill in your login details on the new page.

4. Press "Submit" to view your admit card on the screen.
5. Review your admit card and download it.
6. Print a hard copy for future reference.

NEET PG 2024: Exam pattern

In CBT mode, the exam will be conducted in one day and one session. The question paper will comprise of 200 multiple-choice questions, each with four response options/distractors in English only. 
From the four options that are available for each question, candidates are required to choose the one that is the most appropriate, best, or correct. The time distributed for the test is 3 hours and 30 minutes.

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

