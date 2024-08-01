Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CBI names 13 people as accused in 1st chargesheet in NEET paper leak case

The charge sheet lists that the accused were allegedly involved in the paper leak and other irregularities, they said

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

The central probe agency, which is investigating the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam, has lodged six FIRs. | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The CBI has filed its first charge sheet in the alleged NEET UG examination paper leak case naming 13 people as accused, officials said Thursday.
The charge sheet lists that the accused were allegedly involved in the paper leak and other irregularities, they said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The CBI has kept the probe open, they said.
The central probe agency, which is investigating the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam, has lodged six FIRs.
The FIR from Bihar pertains to paper leak while the remaining ones from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are regarding impersonation of candidates and cheating.
The agency's own FIR on a reference from the Union education ministry pertains to a "comprehensive investigation" into the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024.

More From This Section

News updates: Karnataka govt withdraws pre-show cause notice to Infosys, requests further response

States empowered to make sub-classifications in SC, ST for quota: SC

Parliament updates: Railway minister has not taken any responsibility for accidents, says Gogoi

India to record above-normal rainfall in August and September, predicts IMD

Coaching centre deaths: SUV driver gets bail as homicide charge dropped

The NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions.
This year, the exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. More than 23 lakh candidates appeared for the test.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Excise scam: Court extends Kejriwal, Sisodia, Kavitha's custody till Aug 13

CBI files final charge sheet in Delhi excise policy case against Kejriwal

CBI nabs 43 in association with cyber crime network operating from Gurugram

Bengal govt passes resolution against NEET-UG, calls it 'education scam'

Kavitha played role in transfer of ill-gotten money for AAP's campaign: CBI

Topics : CBI NEET UG Question paper leak NEET row

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon