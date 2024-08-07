Reports alleging paper leak of NEET PG 2024 false, misleading, says govt

Business Standard
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Government said on Wednesday that some media reports that were highlighting social media posts alleging a possible paper leak of the NEET PG 2024 examination are false and misleading.
In a press release, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, "It has come to the notice of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) that some unscrupulous agents are making false and bogus claims by dint of social media platform, viz., Telegram Messenger. The cozeners are claiming to provide NEET-PG 2024 questions for the upcoming NEET-PG 2024 Examination in exchange for a considerable amount of money."
The release further stated that the NBEMS has already registered a police complaint against the fraudsters for their attempt to fool the NEET-PG aspirants.
"It is clarified that NBEMS has already registered a police complaint against such fraudsters and their accomplices for their attempt to befool NEET-PG aspirants in the name of providing questions of NEET-PG 2024 for a considerable sum of money," it stated.
NBEMS further denied such false claims made by the Telegram channel and also cautioned applicants of NEET-PG 2024 not to get misled by such elements.
"By the present notice, NBEMS denies such false claims made by the Telegram channel titled "NEET-PG LEAKED MATERIAL" and cautions applicants for NEET-PG 2024 to not get allured/misled by such unscrupulous elements who are trying to befool them by claiming to have access to questions of upcoming NEET-PG 2024. All candidates are assured that the question papers for NEET-PG 2024 are yet to be prepared by NBEMS and claims of paper leak made in social media platforms are bogus. It is further advised that direct or indirect indulgence of anyone in any of such activities or publishing/spreading rumours without verifying the facts shall be appropriately dealt with by NBEMS, " the release said.
The Ministry also announced that the candidates should report such fraudsters to the NBEMS communication portal or file a report with the local police.
"In case candidates are approached by any such unscrupulous agents/touts promising any such undue favour/promising to provide question papers for NBEMS examinations through any spoofed emails/SMS or telephone call or forged documents or personally or through social media, the same may be reported to NBEMS through its Communication Web Portal: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main or to the local police for further investigation," the release stated.

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

