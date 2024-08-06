SBI Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 1100+ vacancies to end soon

The State Bank of India has invited applications for the positions of managers, officers, clerks, economists, banking advisors and other posts. Interested applicants can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The Specialist Cadre Officer ( Economist & Defence Banking Advisor posts) registration began on July 17, and the Specialist Cadre Officer (VP Wealth, Manager and other posts) registration started on July 19, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The final date to apply for Economist and Defence Banking Advisor positions is August 6, and the VP Wealth, Manager and different positions is August 8, 2024. On July 24, the registration procedure for the eight sportsperson positions in the Officers/Clerical cadre at State Bank of India began, and the last date for applications is August 14, 2024.

SBI Recruitment 2024: Vacancy details

• VP Wealth: 643 posts

• Relationship Manager: 273 posts

• Officers (Sportsperson): 17 posts

• Regional Head: 6 posts

• Central Research Team (Product Lead): 2 posts

• Central Research Team (Support): 2 posts

• Project Development Manager (Business): 2 posts

• Clerical (Sportsperson): 51 posts

• Investment Officer: 39 posts

• Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 32 posts

• Investment Specialist: 30 posts

• Economist: 2 posts

• Defence Banking Advisor – Army: 1 post

• Project Development Manager (Technology): 1 post.

SBI Recruitment 2024: Eligibility

• Manager, VP Wealth and other openings: The total qualification criteria position-wise can be viewed on the official notification.

• Officers (Sportsperson): Should have represented the country in an International Game during the past 3 years.

• Clerical (Sportsperson): Must have distinction in the National or the District in State level representative event or the University in an Inter University event or if he was a member of the Combined Universities Team with distinction.

• Economist: A master’s degree in Economics Applied Statistics / Mathematical Statistics / Econometrics / Statistics / Mathematical Economics / Financial Economics with atleast 60% marks or an equivalent grade from a recognized university/institute of repute.

• Defence Banking Advisor – Army: Not mentioned in the bank notification.

SBI Recruitment 2024: Fees

For General, EWS, and OBC candidates, the application fee and notification charges for each of the positions are Rs 750. Candidates from SC, ST, and PwBD do not have to pay the fees.

By providing the information requested on the screen, the payment can be made with a debit card, credit card, internet banking, or any other method. Candidates can visit the SBI's official website for more information.

SBI Recruitment 2024: Selection Method

The selection procedure for sportspersons recruitment will involve shortlisting and an assessment test. Assessment of recognized sports accomplishments, general intelligence/knowledge of game/personality, and activeness and physical fitness are the three criteria that will be used in the selection process.

An interview will be used to select economists and Defense Banking Advisors. 100 marks will be awarded for the interaction or interview. During the interview, the bank will determine the qualifying marks. Shortlisting, an interview, and CTC negotiations make up the selection process for VP Wealth, Manager, and other positions.