Home / Education / News / AP police constable result 2025 out at official website; details inside

The SLPRB, Andhra Pradesh, has published the AP Police Constable Result 2025 today, 30 July 2025, on its official website slprb.ap.gov.in. The written exam was held on 1 June 2025

AP police constable result 2025

AP police constable result 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The AP Police Constable Result 2025 was released today, July 30, 2025, by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Andhra Pradesh, on its official website, slprb.ap.gov.in. Using their login information, candidates who took the written exam on June 1, 2025, can now view their final results and get their scorecards.
 
In the Andhra Pradesh Police Department, 6,100 positions for SCT Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) and SCT Police Constable (APSP) (Men) are up for grabs. 
 
Those who had previously passed the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) took the written exam in a single sitting. 37,600 applicants made the provisional shortlist for the written test, according to government data. The list of candidates who have qualified so far will be validated by the final result. 
 

How to check AP Police Constable Final Result 2025?

 
Go to the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in

Look for the link titled “AP Police Constable Final Result 2025”
Press on the result link. It may display a login page or a PDF file
Fill in your roll number/registration number and date of birth/password, if needed
Your result status will be showcased on the screen
Download the result or take a printout for later use. 

Details mentioned in the AP police constable final result 2025

 
Candidate’s Full Name
Roll Number / Registration Number
Category (General/SC/ST/OBC/etc.)
Father’s / Mother’s Name
Date of Birth
District / Zone Applied From
Marks Obtained in the Written Exam.
 

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

