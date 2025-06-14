Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / NEET UG 2025 Fraud: CBI arrests two for promising fake score boosts

CBI arrested the primary accused in Mumbai on June 9 and the co-accused from Sangli district on June 10

neet

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major crackdown on examination-related fraud, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday has arrested two private individuals for allegedly deceiving NEET UG 2025 aspirants and their parents by falsely promising to manipulate exam scores in exchange for large sums of money.
 
The CBI registered a case on June 9, 2025, following allegations that the two accused—residents of Solapur and Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra—had defrauded candidates by claiming they had contacts within the National Testing Agency (NTA), the body responsible for conducting the NEET examination.
 
According to the CBI,  investigations revealed that the accused had been meeting parents at a luxury hotel—ITC Grand Central in Parel, Mumbai—where they demanded up to Rs 90 lakh per candidate, later negotiating the amount to Rs 87.5 lakh. They falsely assured parents that their children's marks could be increased and that they would receive the updated scores six hours before the official declaration of NEET UG 2025 results. 
 
 
Further investigation uncovered the involvement of an admission consultancy firm in Navi Mumbai and another in Pune, run by individuals allegedly connected to the racket. Forensic examination of mobile phones seized from the accused revealed incriminating evidence, including chat messages detailing prospective candidates, roll numbers, admit cards, OMR sheets, and records of financial transactions routed through Hawala networks.

The CBI arrested the primary accused in Mumbai on June 9 and the co-accused from Sangli district on June 10. Both were presented before the Special CBI Court in Mumbai, which initially remanded them to police custody till June 13. Their custody was later extended until June 16.
 
Importantly, the investigation so far has not found any involvement of government officials or NTA personnel.  
 
According to the CBI, the accused had misled parents by falsely claiming to have links with NTA insiders.
 
The results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 were announced today, in line with the schedule outlined in the NTA circular dated February 7. Along with the results, the National Testing Agency also released the ‘Final Answer Keys for NEET (UG)–2025’. Out of the 22,09,318 candidates who appeared for the examination, 7,22,462 female candidates and 5,14,063 male candidates successfully qualified, highlighting a continued trend of higher success rates among female aspirants in the country’s largest medical entrance exam.

Topics : NEET UG NEET row NEET result National Testing Agency Central Bureau of Investigation

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

