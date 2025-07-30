Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 04:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Delhi CET Result 2025 to be out at official website, view schedule and more

Delhi CET Result 2025 to be out at official website, view schedule and more

Delhi CET Result 2025 will be announced today at tte.delhi.gov.in. View seat allotment dates, counselling schedule, seat matrix, and rules for diploma admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy & more

Delhi CET Result 2025

Delhi CET Result 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi CET Result 2025 Date: Today, July 30, the Delhi Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025 results will be released for admission to full-time diploma programs in engineering, technology, and pharmacy. On the official website, tte.delhi.gov.in, candidates who took the exam can now view their results.
 
Qualified candidates must get ready for the Delhi CET 2025 counselling process, which starts on July 31, 2025, following the result announcement. Seat availability, rank, and preferences will all be taken into consideration when allocating seats. A thorough explanation of the counselling schedule, seat matrix, and tie-breaking requirements may be found here.

CET Result 2025: Tie-Breaking Rules of CET Delhi 2025

If two or more applicants have the same marks, the following tie-breaking rules will be used in sequence:
 
 
- Higher Math marks will be prioritized.
- If the marks in maths are the same, then the student with higher Physics marks will be ranked above.

Also Read

Urban Chowk Food Court in Ahmedabad

Delhi may get its own night food market inspired by Indore's 56 Dukan

accident

Teenager crashes father's car, kills e-rickshaw driver in Delhi's Dwarka

Rekha Gupta, VK Saxena

Delhi eases cinema licence rules to cut red tape; revenue dept takes charge

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC notes GNCTD's decision to re-advertise DCPCR posts, sets timeline

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt to launch month-long cleanliness campaign in August: CM Gupta

- Then the marks of Chemistry will be taken into consideration.
- If needed, English and then Biology marks will be utilised.
- Finally, the older candidate (based on Date of Birth) may get preference.   

Delhi CET Result 2025: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at tte.delhi.gov.in 2025
Step 2: Visit the application login tab on the homepage
Step 3: Now, candidates will have to fill in the application number and password on the portal
Step 4: The Delhi CET Result 2025 will be showcased on the screen
Step 5: Download the Delhi CET Result 2025 and take a printout for later reference.

Delhi CET Result 2025: What’s next?

The counselling process for those who have been shortlisted will begin on July 31. It covers seat distribution, registration, and admission of preferred alternatives. The candidate's rank, the choices they made, and the number of seats available will all play a role in the final seat distribution. 
 
Candidates must submit their preferences and pay costs for the initial counselling between July 31 and August 3. The seat allocation will be revealed on August 6. The outcomes of the second round of counselling will be announced on August 14; it will take place from August 8 to August 12. The chosen candidates must show up at the designated institution to pay the fees and have their documents verified. On August 20, the next session will begin.
 

More From This Section

AP police constable result 2025

AP police constable result 2025 out at official website; details inside

CAT 2025 notification out

CAT 2025 notification out: Know exam dates, steps to apply and more

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Apply for MBBS, BDS admissions & more

Rajasthan JET result 2025

Rajasthan JET 2025: Result to be out soon at official website, know steps

TN 12th supplementary Result 2025

Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary results for 2025 announced, check details

Topics : Delhi exam results New Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon