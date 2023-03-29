NEP 2020 to help students acquire relevant skills for jobs: Odisha Guv

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal on Wednesday said the National Education Policy 2020 will help students acquire knowledge and skills relevant to an evolving job market.

He also said the policy was formulated on the foundation pillars of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability.

"The NEP aims at creating a new system aligned with the global aspirational goals of 21st-century education while remaining consistent with India's tradition and value system, the governor said, while addressing the 24th convocation of Berhampur University here.

The most significant feature of the NEP-2020 is that it aims at promoting both inclusion and excellence, he said.

The Centre is working to make the country a five trillion dollar economy by 2024-25.

"The realisation of the goal is incumbent upon the capability of education and training institutes to equip the young men and women with knowledge and skills relevant to an evolving job market. The NEP will help realise the aspirations of the country," he said.

Also Read Covid-19 pandemic caused lack of communication skills in babies: Research Need reforms to enhance learning outcomes in line with NEP 2020: Experts Odisha writes to Centre seeking release of pending food subsidy to state NEP makes our civilisational lessons relevant for contemporary life: Murmu NEP aims at creating global citizens: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan HP govt to reconsider opening summer-closing schools: Education Minister 'Under NEP, courses till Class 5 will be provided in 22 Indian languages' JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 2 to release soon on website TN TET Result 2023 released for Paper 2. Check complete details on website Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 to be announced soon on official website

On the occasion, the governor also inaugurated a newly constructed hostel for girl students, a new building allotted to the Post Graduate Department of Journalism and Mass Communication and a new extension of the administrative building on the university campus.