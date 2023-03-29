close

NEP 2020 to help students acquire relevant skills for jobs: Odisha Guv

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal on Wednesday said the National Education Policy 2020 will help students acquire knowledge and skills relevant to an evolving job market

Press Trust of India Berhampur (Odisha)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal on Wednesday said the National Education Policy 2020 will help students acquire knowledge and skills relevant to an evolving job market.

He also said the policy was formulated on the foundation pillars of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability.

"The NEP aims at creating a new system aligned with the global aspirational goals of 21st-century education while remaining consistent with India's tradition and value system, the governor said, while addressing the 24th convocation of Berhampur University here.

The most significant feature of the NEP-2020 is that it aims at promoting both inclusion and excellence, he said.

The Centre is working to make the country a five trillion dollar economy by 2024-25.

"The realisation of the goal is incumbent upon the capability of education and training institutes to equip the young men and women with knowledge and skills relevant to an evolving job market. The NEP will help realise the aspirations of the country," he said.

On the occasion, the governor also inaugurated a newly constructed hostel for girl students, a new building allotted to the Post Graduate Department of Journalism and Mass Communication and a new extension of the administrative building on the university campus.

Topics : Odisha | Education ministry | national education policy

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 11:26 PM IST

