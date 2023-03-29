TN TET Result 2023 released for Paper 2. Check complete details on website

Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test, TN TET Result 2023 is delivered. Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board, TN TRB has given the Paper 2 result link on the official site at trb.tn.gov.in. Candidates should, however, wait for the link to load or use the direct link provided below because the website is currently not accessible. Candidates will be required to enter their User ID and password in order to access the result. Follow the steps below to access the TN TET result 2023 link.
TN TET Result 2023: Overview
According to the official update, 2,54,224 candidates took the TN TET Result 2023, which was released for Paper 2. The TN TET final answer key 2023 has also been released by the TN TRB along with the result. TN TET result and last response key are ready in the wake of considering the substantial objections raised against the temporary answer key.
TN TRB led the TN TET 2023 from February 3 to 5th. Papers 1 and 2 of TN TET 2023 were held. The results of paper 1 were made public earlier, and the results of paper 2 are being made public today. Teaching positions in classes 6th to 8th are open to those who pass the 2nd TN TET exam.
TN TET Result 2023: Steps to check
Given below are the 5 easy steps for checking the TN TET Result 2023:
1. Visit the official site at trb.tn.gov.in
2. On the homepage, press on TN TET Paper 2 result link
3. A new login page would open, enter the user ID and password
4. Submit and get to the TN TET Result 2023
5. Save, download and print out the result for later use.