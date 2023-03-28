close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 to be announced soon on official website

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 is soon to be posted on results.biharboardonline.com by BSEB. It will also reveal on the official website on Facebook and Twitter

BS Rich Content Delhi
Bihar Board 10th Result 2023

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 11:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The announcement of the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is soon to be out. The Bihar board results are still awaited by more than 16 lakh students. Students will actually want to get the Bihar board Class 10 test results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 
The Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 date and time have not yet been announced by the board. However, according to reports, the board may announce the outcome by March 31. Between February 14 and February 22, the BSEB Class 10 exams were given. On all exam days, the papers were given in two shifts.

On March 6, the Bihar board released the Class 10 BSEB answer key, and students had until March 10 to object to the answer key. After taking into consideration the complaints made regarding the BSEB 10th answer key, the Bihar board matric result for the year 2023 will be released.


Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Steps to check (online)


Candidates will need to follow these simple 5 steps in order to access the online Class 10 result and mark sheet from the Bihar board: 

    1. Visit the BSEB official site at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
    2. On the landing page, click on the 'BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2023' link.

Also Read

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result declared on official website

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about downloading

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 is likely to announce on March 18, 2023

Bihar Board releases DElEd result for first and second year exams

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Farmer's daughter tops Science stream

NEET PG 2023 scorecard likely be tomorrow. Check complete details

PSEB Class 10 exam 2023 begins today. Check details, patterns, instructions

TISS NET 2023 Result announced. Check complete details on official website

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about downloading

IIT Kanpur signs MOU with Univ of California for collaborative research

    3. On the next window, enter the BSEB roll code and the roll number
    4. Click on the "Search" button and BSEB 10th Result 2023 will show up on the screen
    5. Download and take a print of Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 for future reference


Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Disclaimer 


"Bihar School Examination Board Patna is not responsible for any inadvertent mistake that may have crept into the results being published on NET," the BSEB stated on the marksheet last year. The results distributed on the net are for sure fire data to the examinees. These are not equivalent to the original marking sheets. The Board has issued separate original mark sheets."


Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Time (est.)


The date and time of the BSEB 10th result 2023 have not yet been announced. However, the Bihar Board's 10th result was announced at 3 p.m. in the previous year. 

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Passing marks


To be eligible for the BSEB Class 10 exams, students must achieve a minimum of 30% in each subject.



Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Helpline desk


    • Email: bsebsehelpdesk@gmail.com
    • Phone numbers: 0612-2232074, 2232257, 2232239, 2230051, 2232227, 8757241924, 7563067820.

Topics : Bihar Board result | SSC result | Class 10 results

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

NEET PG 2023 scorecard likely be tomorrow. Check complete details

NEET exam
2 min read
Premium

PSEB Class 10 exam 2023 begins today. Check details, patterns, instructions

PSEB Class 10 exam 2023 begins today
3 min read
Premium

TISS NET 2023 Result announced. Check complete details on official website

TISS NET 2023 Result announced
2 min read
Premium

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about downloading

Image
3 min read
Premium

IIT Kanpur signs MOU with Univ of California for collaborative research

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon