Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 to be announced soon on official website



The Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 date and time have not yet been announced by the board. However, according to reports, the board may announce the outcome by March 31. Between February 14 and February 22, the BSEB Class 10 exams were given. On all exam days, the papers were given in two shifts. The announcement of the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is soon to be out. The Bihar board results are still awaited by more than 16 lakh students. Students will actually want to get the Bihar board Class 10 test results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.







Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Steps to check (online)

Candidates will need to follow these simple 5 steps in order to access the online Class 10 result and mark sheet from the Bihar board: On March 6, the Bihar board released the Class 10 BSEB answer key, and students had until March 10 to object to the answer key. After taking into consideration the complaints made regarding the BSEB 10th answer key, the Bihar board matric result for the year 2023 will be released.

2. On the landing page, click on the 'BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2023' link. 1. Visit the BSEB official site at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

4. Click on the "Search" button and BSEB 10th Result 2023 will show up on the screen 3. On the next window, enter the BSEB roll code and the roll number







Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Disclaimer

"Bihar School Examination Board Patna is not responsible for any inadvertent mistake that may have crept into the results being published on NET," the BSEB stated on the marksheet last year. The results distributed on the net are for sure fire data to the examinees. These are not equivalent to the original marking sheets. The Board has issued separate original mark sheets." 5. Download and take a print of Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 for future reference

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Time (est.)





Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Passing marks

To be eligible for the BSEB Class 10 exams, students must achieve a minimum of 30% in each subject. The date and time of the BSEB 10th result 2023 have not yet been announced. However, the Bihar Board's 10th result was announced at 3 p.m. in the previous year.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Helpline desk