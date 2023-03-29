JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 2 to release soon on website

Students can appear for the examination at the specified centre on the date and at the shift or time indicated in their documents after downloading the admit card from the NTA website. Candidates can download their admit card by following the steps listed below once it is made available.

The e-admit card for the JEE Main Session-II exam is likely to be released soon. According to the official notification, the admit card was to be released in the fourth week of March. Candidates who have registered for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023, will be able to view and download their admit cards from the NTA's official website after the release.