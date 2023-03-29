close

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 2 to release soon on website

The JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 2 is soon expected to be made available on NTA's official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
The e-admit card for the JEE Main Session-II exam is likely to be released soon. According to the official notification, the admit card was to be released in the fourth week of March. Candidates who have registered for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023, will be able to view and download their admit cards from the NTA's official website after the release.
Students can appear for the examination at the specified centre on the date and at the shift or time indicated in their documents after downloading the admit card from the NTA website. Candidates can download their admit card by following the steps listed below once it is made available.

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: Detail to download


    • Visit the NTA's official website at http://jeemain.nta.nic.in/
    • Go to the "Candidates Activity" section on the home page.
    • Click on the link for the JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023.
    • On the redirected page, enter your information, such as your application number and date of birth.

    • Your JEE Main session 2 hall ticket number will appear on the screen as soon as you enter the information.
    • Download the admit card for later use.
    • Read the directions referenced in the admit card carefully to steer clear of any confusion during the test.
 
   

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: Helpline

If any student finds it difficult to download the admit card from the website, he/she can call the NTA Help Line Number: 011-40759000 between 10.00 A.M. and 05.00 P.M. Students who spot an error in their details on the admit card, such as name, photograph, and so on, also need to call the NTA Help Line Number to correct earliest.

 

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: Schedule and Pattern


The JEE Main 2nd session will take place on 2023 April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12. On their admit card, students will find information about their examination date, shift, and location. There will be two shifts for the exam. The exam for the first shift will begin at 9 a.m. and the exam for the second shift will begin at 3 p.m. Students taking exams on the first shift must report between 7 and 8:30 a.m., while those taking exams on the second shift must report between 1 and 2:30 p.m.
Paper 1 exam of the BE and BTech candidates only will be a computer-based test. While the third category of Paper 2A for B.Arch will be administered offline, the first two categories of the exam will be administered in CBT mode. Only CBT mode will be used for Paper 2 B.  


First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 2:32 PM IST

