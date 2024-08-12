The Ministry of Education announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 results on Monday, with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) retaining its position as the top institute in India. IIT Madras has once again been recognised as the best engineering college, marking the ninth consecutive year of its dominance in this category. Additionally, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has been ranked as the best university in the country.

This is the sixth time that IIT Madras has held the position of the best overall institute in India, followed by IISc, and IIT Bombay. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi are the only other institutes in the top ten that are not IITs.

