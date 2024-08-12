NEET PG 2024 conducted in 170 cities, 228,540 candidates appeared

To ensure the safe and smooth conduct of NEET PG, NBEMS had set up a central command centre at its Dwarka office. (Photo/Unsplash)

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) was successfully conducted at 416 centres spread across 170 cities on Sunday by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), with a total of 228,540 candidates appearing. NEET PG 2024 was conducted in two shifts so that the best and most reputed centres could be chosen for the exam, an official release said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Admit cards were issued to 2,28,540 candidates by NBEMS, an autonomous body of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Candidates were allotted examination centres within their states, as far as possible, it said.

To ensure the safe and smooth conduct of NEET PG, NBEMS had set up a central command centre at its Dwarka office in Delhi.

Officials from Union Health Ministry, NBEMS, and their teams kept a close watch on the smooth conduct of the examination, the release said.

More than 1,950 independent appraisers and 300 flying squad members were deputed to the examination centres to monitor the conduct of NEET PG.

Eight regional command centres were also set up to supervise the conduct of the nationwide examination.

In order to prevent any misinformation about the examination, NBEMS closely monitored social media and ensured that only authentic information was given to the stakeholders, the release said.

The heightened security measures, along with close coordination amongst various agencies, have ensured the safe and smooth conduct of NEET PG, thereby maintaining the integrity of this examination, said the ministry.