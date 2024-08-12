Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NEET PG 2024 conducted in 170 cities, 228,540 candidates appeared

Eight regional command centres were also set up to supervise the conduct of the nationwide examination

Exam illustration (Photo/Unsplash)

To ensure the safe and smooth conduct of NEET PG, NBEMS had set up a central command centre at its Dwarka office. (Photo/Unsplash)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) was successfully conducted at 416 centres spread across 170 cities on Sunday by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), with a total of 228,540 candidates appearing.
NEET PG 2024 was conducted in two shifts so that the best and most reputed centres could be chosen for the exam, an official release said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Admit cards were issued to 2,28,540 candidates by NBEMS, an autonomous body of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Candidates were allotted examination centres within their states, as far as possible, it said.
To ensure the safe and smooth conduct of NEET PG, NBEMS had set up a central command centre at its Dwarka office in Delhi.
Officials from Union Health Ministry, NBEMS, and their teams kept a close watch on the smooth conduct of the examination, the release said.
More than 1,950 independent appraisers and 300 flying squad members were deputed to the examination centres to monitor the conduct of NEET PG.

More From This Section

Education made up 33% of firms' CSR spend in FY23, shows govt data

NIRF 2024: Rankings to be released on August 12 at at 3 pm on nirfindia.org

Preamble to the Constitution not removed from NCERT textbooks: Pradhan

Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2024: Registration begins, check details here

SBI Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 1100+ vacancies to end soon

Eight regional command centres were also set up to supervise the conduct of the nationwide examination.
In order to prevent any misinformation about the examination, NBEMS closely monitored social media and ensured that only authentic information was given to the stakeholders, the release said.
The heightened security measures, along with close coordination amongst various agencies, have ensured the safe and smooth conduct of NEET PG, thereby maintaining the integrity of this examination, said the ministry.

Also Read

NEET-PG 2024: SC refuses to postpone exam, to be conducted on August 11

NEET-PG: Exam to be held at 500 'trusted' centres in two shifts on Aug 11

SC to hear petition seeking postponement of NEET-PG 2024 exam on Aug 9

NEET PG 2024: Admit Card releasing today at natboard.edu.in, check details

Reports alleging paper leak of NEET PG 2024 false, misleading, says govt

Topics : NEET row NEET exams NEET medical entrance test

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 7:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon