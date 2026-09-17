NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27: Check JEE Main, UGC NET, and CMAT schedule

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the tentative timetable for a number of important entrance and eligibility exams for the December 2026–March 2027 period.

Exams such as UGC-NET, Joint CSIR-UGC NET, JEE (Main), CMAT, CUET-PG, and the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) are scheduled.

Candidates will need to wait for individual examination notices for finalised dates and comprehensive timetables, but the tentative calendar offers an advance roadmap for important NTA exams.

2026 UGC-NET, JEE Main exam schedule

As per the tentative calendar, the December 2026 session of UGC-NET will be held from December 14 to 19. December 20 and 21 have been kept as buffer dates.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET will be conducted on December 20 and 21. JEE (Main) 2027 Session 1 will be over 6 days: January 22, 23, 24 and January 28, 29 and 30.

January 31 has been assigned as a buffer date. A buffer date is a backup date kept by the examination authority to adjust for any disruption or alteration that may prevent an examination from being conducted on its originally scheduled date.

CMAT, CUET-PG, and other exams 2026 timetable

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) will take place on February 7, and the Army Cadets College exam is set for January 4. CUET-PG 2027 will take place over 17 days in March, while NITTT Part 1 is set for February 26 and 27.

The testing agency's calendar shows that NITTT Part 2 will take place on March 5 and 7. The schedule provides applicants and institutions with a preview of the exam window for the next academic cycle by covering exams at all levels and disciplines.

NTA on tentative exam schedule 2026

NTA has advised candidates that the exam dates are provisional and could be altered for administrative, academic, legal, logistical, or other unanticipated circumstances.

Additionally, the government made it clear that the calendar's release does not serve as an official notice of any examination. Exam-specific announcements and comprehensive information bulletins will be sent out separately and shortly.

More about NTA on entrance exam schedules for 2026

In order to assist potential candidates, educational institutions, and other stakeholders in organising their academic and exam-related activities, the proposed calendar has been made public, according to NTA.

Candidates have been instructed to check the relevant exam sites and the official NTA website for updates. Additionally, the agency has advised candidates to rely solely on material released via its official channels.