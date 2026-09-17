Yatharth Hospital rallies 8% on huge volume, hits record high; here's why

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services share price movement

The share price of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services (Yatharth Hospital) hit a record high of ₹1,065.05, rallying 8 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume. The hospital stock is in focus ahead of today's board meeting to consider growth plans and the fundraising plan.

Yatharth Hospital outperformed the market recently, surging 24 per cent in the past month. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 4 per cent. Further, in the past six months, it soared nearly 60 per cent, against a 2 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

At 10:20 AM on Thursday, Yatharth Hospital quoted 7 per cent higher at ₹1,052.15, compared to a 0.20 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped three-fold with nearly 1 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE combined.

Yatharth Hospital – Board meeting on Thursday, September 17, 2026

On September 14, Yatharth Hospital informed stock exchanges that the Board of Directors meeting was scheduled for Thursday, September 17, 2026, to discuss and consider the company's growth plans and the proposal to support them by, inter alia, raising funds.

The fundraising may be done by raising debt, rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutions placement, or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof, by issuing one or more instruments/securities including equity shares, warrants, debt securities, other securities convertible into equity shares of the company and/or any other eligible securities, the company said.

Yatharth Hospital – Outlook

Yatharth Hospital is a leading multi-speciality and super-speciality healthcare provider with a growing presence across the Delhi-NCR region and neighbouring markets. The company has built a large healthcare network with over 2,500 beds across 8 hospitals located in major cities such as Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi, Faridabad, Jhansi-Orchha and Agra. This provides Yatharth with strong regional reach, a diversified patient catchments and economies of scale in North India.

The outlook for the Indian healthcare sector remains strong and structurally favourable, supported by rising healthcare awareness, increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, expanding insurance coverage and growing demand for specialised and quality medical care. As healthcare increasingly becomes an essential component of household spending and economic development, the demand for organised, accredited multi-speciality and super speciality hospitals is expected to remain resilient.

The next phase of growth is expected to be driven by capacity creation, deeper clinical specialisation, technology adoption and expansion into underserved and high-growth catchment areas, Yatharth Hospital said in its FY26 annual report.

Meanwhile, India’s medical tourism industry continued to gain momentum, supported by rising international patient inflows, strong government initiatives and expanding healthcare infrastructure. India recorded 131,856 Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) for medical purposes during 2025, accounting for nearly 4.1 per cent of total FTAs during the period.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Nifty near 23,250; Max Financial, Swiggy lead MidCap gains The sector is also contributing significantly to the healthcare industry by increasing hospital utilisation, encouraging investments in advanced medical facilities and strengthening India’s global healthcare reputation, the company said.

Yatharth Hospital - Choice Institutional Equities view on stock post Q1 results

Yatharth Hospital’s outlook remains strong, supported by its ambition to reach 5,000 beds potentially within 3 years, continued brownfield expansion and selective acquisitions. New hospitals are expected to achieve 15–20 per cent earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin within 15–18 months. Rising occupancy, 9–10 per cent annual average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) growth, premium hospitals and stronger specialty mix should drive sustained revenue growth and margin expansion, analysts at Yatharth Hospital said in the Q1 result update.

The brokerage firm said, the expansion roadmap provides significant visibility for medium-term growth. Gurugram will add 250 beds, while ~450 beds are planned through brownfield expansion across Noida and Noida Extension. Management believes the 5,000- bed target can be achieved within a three-year period. Importantly, future addition is expected to command higher realisation, with new hospitals already approaching ₹50,000 ARPOB vs the group average of ₹34,758. The company is also evaluating acquisitions in capital cities and nearby states, potentially adding at least one new asset in FY27, it added.