Nursery admissions begins in Delhi's private schools for new session

Private schools have been directed to reserve 25 per cent of their seats for students from EWS/DG categories and children with disabilities. Separate admission lists will be published for these

The upper age limits are under four, five, and six years for nursery, KG, and Class 1, respectively, it stated. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

The admission process for nursery, kindergarten and class 1 in around 1,741 private schools in Delhi for the 2025-26 academic session began on Thursday, officials said.

The Delhi government's Department of Education (DoE), in a circular issued on November 12, said the last date to submit registration forms is December 20, and the first general admission lists will be published on January 17, 2025.

The schools listed their admission criteria on Wednesday. The key criteria listed by many schools were neighbourhood, distance, and proximity to schools whereas girl child, single girl child, siblings and single parents are the other criteria on the list.

 

Some schools also listed criteria for Sikh and Christian minorities, economically disadvantaged groups, and parents with physical disabilities.

Private schools have been directed to reserve 25 per cent of their seats for students from EWS/DG categories and children with disabilities. Separate admission lists will be published for these categories, according to the circular.

The DoE has specified the minimum and maximum age limits for admissions. As of March 31, 2025, children must be at least three years old for nursery, four years for KG, and five years for Class 1.

The upper age limits are under four, five, and six years for nursery, KG, and Class 1, respectively, it stated.

The circular further mentioned that parents can approach the heads of schools for admission-related queries from January 18 to January 27, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

