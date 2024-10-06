Business Standard
Home / India News / Amethi murder case: Prime accused Chandan shifted to jail in Raebareli

Amethi murder case: Prime accused Chandan shifted to jail in Raebareli

Initial investigation has revealed that Poonam had lodged an FIR against Chandan in Rae Bareli on Aug 18 for eve teasing, under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Jail Superintendent Aman Kumar said Verma reached the jail at around 8 pm on Saturday | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Raebareli (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 10:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chandan Verma, accused of killing a Dalit family in Amethi, has been shifted to the district jail here, officials said on Sunday.

Verma (35), who was arrested on Friday, was shot by the police on Saturday while they were trying to recover the pistol he allegedly used in the killing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He was admitted to the hospital from where he was shifted to the district jail on Saturday evening.

Verma was produced before the court on Saturday evening and sent to jail.

Jail Superintendent Aman Kumar said Verma reached the jail at around 8 pm on Saturday.

 

The government school teacher, his 32-year-old wife Poonam and their two daughters, Drishti and Suni, were shot dead in the Ahorwa Bhawani area of Amethi on October 3.

More From This Section

Congress BJP flags

LIVE news: Assembly exit polls predict Congress to form govt in Haryana, NC alliance leads in J&K

police, UP Police

UP govt cancels leaves of police personnel till Nov 8 ahead of festivals

sikkim flash flood

10 people killed in flashfloods triggered by heavy rain in Meghalaya

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand CM reviews cybersecurity after cyberattack on data center

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Rs 500 cr app scam: Delhi Police summons Rhea, Bharti Singh, her husband

During the initial investigation, the police found that Poonam had lodged an FIR against the accused in Rae Bareli on August 18 for eve-teasing and under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The complainant had also mentioned that "if anything happens to her or her family", Verma should be held responsible for it.

Verma, a resident of Raebareli, told the police that he reached the victims' house on Thursday, got enraged over a discussion there and shot the family members.

He confessed to killing all four of them.

Verma said he had an affair with Poonam for the last 18 months, adding the relationship later turned due to which he got stressed and this led to the killings.

The accused also said that he had tried to kill himself but the pistol misfired, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh earlier said that Verma had fired 10 shots from a pistol.

Referring to a social media post by Verma, Singh said, "He intended to shoot himself after killing the four family members. He was the fifth person but his suicide attempt failed."

The bodies of the Dalit school teacher and his wife, who were shot dead along with their two daughters, were consigned to flames on Saturday at the Gola Ganga Ghat here, while the children were buried.

Bhanu, the brother of the deceased woman Poonam, has refuted Verma's claims of illicit relationship with his sister.

"He (Chandan) used to force my sister to speak with him. He also took pictures with her forcefully that are now being circulated," Bhanu told reporters here.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Murder

Man, 4 daughters found dead in rented house in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

Supreme Court, SC

Kolkata rape case: SC orders financial probe, Wikipedia to remove names

Supreme Court, SC

Kolkata rape case: SC allows live streaming of case as hearing commences

Senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler arrives at the AICC HQ after party's victory in Karnataka assembly elections, in New Delhi on Saturday.

Delhi court frames murder charges against Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Supreme Court, SC

1991 Multani murder case: SC to not quash fresh FIR against ex-Punjab DGP

Topics : Murder Uttar Pradesh govt schools Dalit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon