Business Standard
Home / India News / Bagless days in all Delhi schools for Classes 6 to 8, DoE issues guidelines

Bagless days in all Delhi schools for Classes 6 to 8, DoE issues guidelines

According to the recommendation of the National Education Policy 2020, NCERT accepted DoE guidelines to implement 10 bagless days in schools for students of classes six to eight

Class, Classroom, Education, School

Class (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Tuesday issued guidelines for the implementation of 10 bagless days across government and private schools in Delhi.
 
The DoE shared the circular on Tuesday directing heads of all the schools to implement 10 bagless days in all the schools for students of classes six to eight. 
 
The guidelines, developed by the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT), align with the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020. According to the circular, the guidelines are aimed at making school learning an experiential, joyful and stress-free experience for students.  
 
The schools were advised to choose activities carefully so that all the resources available at school’s disposal are optimally utilised. Bagless activities during the execution of the Happiness Curriculum or excursion visits etc should be part of the bagless days, it adds. 
 
 
The guidelines urge school authorities to take students to some historical monuments, cultural sites, craft centres, places of tourist interest and many more. The guidelines further read, "They can meet artists and craftsmen, to broaden their understanding of different concepts and traditions, and help them appreciate the importance of preserving heritage." 

Bagless Activities in Schools

Here are some bagless activities that can be done in Schools:
  • Craft Workshops With Local Artisans
  • Nature Walks and Eco-Conservation Projects
  • Historical Monument Exploration
  • Cultural Exchange Day
  • Vocational Skills Day

Also Read

Since 1975, the government has run a supplementary nutrition programme under ICDS

Rising food prices cuts lunch options for poor school kids in India: Poll

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Amethi murder case: Prime accused Chandan shifted to jail in Raebareli

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek, Banerjee

SC delays ruling on Abhishek Banerjee's plea over ED summons in job scam

India marks its 76th Independence Day

Independence Day 2024: How do schools and colleges celebrate this day?

Kerala, Kerala monsoon, Kerala rain,Kerala floods

Kerala rains: Schools shut in 10 districts of state due to heavy downpour

Topics : govt schools New Delhi NCERT Indian education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon