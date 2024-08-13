Business Standard
Independence Day 2024: How do schools and colleges celebrate this day?

Different events are being organised in schools and colleges to celebrate Independence Day. Here are some popular ways to celebrate

India marks its 78th Independence Day

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024, to mark its freedom from two centuries of British rule. 

India gained Independence on August 15, 1947, marking the beginning of an Independent nation. The country lost thousands of people fighting against the British regime, with the freedom struggle lasting for many years. Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, and Bhagat Singh, all put their lives on stake to gain the independence that we enjoy today. 
To develop the feelings of patriotism, schools organise several events on this day. The events include flag hoisting, singing, dancing, giving speeches and many other things to aware young minds about the importance of this day. 

Flag hoisting

One of the main activities organised during the Independence Day celebration in schools is flag hoisting. The usual way to celebrate is with flowers inside the flag tied to the post. A picture of our freedom fighter is also placed below the flag. The principal of the school does flag hoisting, which is followed by the singing of the national anthem. 

Giving speeches

The schools also organise speeches on Independence Day where students go to the stage and talk about the freedom struggle and India’s history, emphasising on the role of freedom fighters. Teachers also join them and share some interesting things about Independence Day.

Singing and dancing performances

Students also give performances on this special day. Some sing songs, some dance to patriotic songs, and some even recite poetries. It is a day to remember the life and struggle of our freedom fighters who lost their blood and gave the ultimate sacrifice for the country. Some of the favourite songs for this occasion are Des Rangeela, Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon, and Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon.

Independence Day discussion 

The exciting day concludes with a hearty discussion and conversation with the teacher and students about Independence Day. They look back in history, share some interesting stories and pay respects to our freedom fighters. 

Topics : Independence Day govt schools children India

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

