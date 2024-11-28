Business Standard
TNPSC Road Inspector result 2023 is out; here's how to check and download

TNPSC conducted Road Inspector Recruitment exams to fill a total of 957 vacancies in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. Check details

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) released the Road Inspector in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department results on November 27. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.
 
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 957 vacancies in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. Initially, the number of vacancies to fill was 761, which was later increased. After the written exam, candidates will have to undergo document verification.
 
TNPSC member Fr. Raj (ARM) stated “The long-awaited Road Inspector result will be released today. An ITI qualification was mandatory for this post.”
 

How to check and download the TNPSC Road Inspector result 2024?

Here are the steps to check the TNSC Inspector result:
  • Firstly, visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.
  • On the home page, check for the important links section and click on the "Latest results/Result declaration schedule" link. 
  • Enter your registration number if required. 
  • You can check and download your results. 
  • You can save and take a printout for future reference. 

TNPSC Road Inspector Result 2023: Merit list out with results

The commission released the merit list along with the results through the Road Inspector post. Candidates who meet the cut-off marks will be included in the merit list and will be further considered for selection. There are several factors influencing the preparation of the list. 
 
Answer sheets for Paper I and Part B of Paper II will be evaluated if the minimum qualifying marks are in Part A of Paper II. The merit list will be out soon and the candidates are advised to stay updated through the official website.

TNPSC Road Inspector Result 2023 Details

Here are the details mentioned in your TNPSC Road Inspector Results 2023:
  • Name
  • Exam Date
  • Shift
  • Registration Number/Roll Number
  • Marks
  • Cut-Off Marks

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

