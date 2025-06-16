Monday, June 16, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / PhysicsWallah to provide Rs 300 crore learning tools in Telangana

PhysicsWallah to provide Rs 300 crore learning tools in Telangana

MoU with the Telangana government will enable access to live classes, AI tutors, and NEET/JEE prep tools for state board students from Classes 9 to 12 over five years

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

According to the company, the partnership will benefit students from Grades 9–12 in the state (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ed-tech platform PhysicsWallah has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Education of Telangana to offer educational products worth Rs 300 crore across the academic years 2025–2029. As part of the initiative, PhysicsWallah will deliver live classes, localised content, online educational resources including videos, articles and exercises, and access to AI tutors that can assist with doubts.
 
According to the company, the partnership will benefit students from Grades 9–12 in the state. For students in Classes 11 and 12, the content will be aligned with NEET and JEE preparation, while Class 9 and 10 students will have access to foundational resources to support academic performance, the company said in a statement.
 
 
In 2025, over 5 lakh (5,09,403) students appeared for the Class 10 exams and nearly 10 lakh (9,96,971) students appeared for intermediate examinations under the Telangana State Board.
 
Speaking about the collaboration, Prateek Maheshwari, Co-founder of PhysicsWallah, said, “We are proud to support the Government of Telangana in attempting to make learning accessible to students preparing for milestones like NEET and JEE. This initiative is an example of our shared attempt to equity in public education.”
 
A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office read, “The decision to seek the help of noted organisations was taken in line with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s idea of improving educational standards in the state. The state government strongly believes that partnering with India’s renowned organisations will bring a revolutionary change in the education sector in the country.”

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

