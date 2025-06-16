Monday, June 16, 2025 | 03:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MP board supplementary exam 2025: Timetable for class 10,12 exam released

MP board supplementary exam 2025: Timetable for class 10,12 exam released

The MPBSE is scheduled to start the MPBSE class 10th and 12th supplementary exams from tomorrow June 17, 2025. Candidates are eligible to take the MP Board second/supplementary exams

MP board supplementary exam 2025

MP board supplementary exam 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The supplementary exams for classes 10 and 12 will be administered by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) tomorrow, June 17, 2025. The MP Board second/supplementary exam is open to candidates who failed one or two subjects in the 2025 MP Board exams. The supply test admit card must be picked up by the students from their respective schools.
 
The board replaced the previous supplementary exams with a second exam system starting with the 2024–2025 school year. In order to avoid making students wait a full year for a re-examination, the new pattern aims to provide them a timely second chance to pass their subjects. 
 

MPBSE supplementary exams 2025 

    • Class 10th exam dates- June 17 to 26, 2025 
      

    • Class 12th exam dates- June 17 to July 5, 2025 
      
    • Exam time- 9 AM to 12 PM. 

MP Board Class 10th Supplementary Exam 2025: Timetable

    • 17.06.2025 – Hindi
      
    • 18.06.2025 – Urdu
      
    • 19.06.2025 – English
      
    • 20.06.2025 – All subjects under NSQF and Artificial Intelligence (AI)
      
    • 21.06.2025 – Mathematics 
    • 23.06.2025 – Science, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi
      
    • 24.06.2025 – For Deaf, Mute & Visually Impaired Students (Painting, Singing & Instrumental Music – Gayan Vadan, Tabla & Pakhawaj and Computer)
 
    • 25.06.2025 – Sanskrit
      
    • 26.06.2025 – Social Science.  

MP Board Class 12th Supplementary Exam 2025: Timetable 

    • 17.06.2025 – Hindi
      
    • 18.06.2025 – Urdu, Marathi
      
    • 19.06.2025 – English
      
    • 20.06.2025 – All subjects under NSQF and Artificial Intelligence (AI)
      
    • 21.06.2025 – Mathematics
      
    • 23.06.2025 – Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry, Milk Trade, Poultry Farming, and Fishery, and Elements of Science and History of Indian Art and World Art
 
    • 24.06.2025 – Biotechnology, Singing & Instrumental Music – Gayan Vadan and Tabla & Pakhawaj
    • 25.06.2025 – Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Elements of Science and Maths Useful for Agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Hotel Management, Nutrition & Textile
      
    • 26.06.2025 – Political Science
      
    • 27.06.2025 – Biology
      
    • 28.06.2025 – Agriculture, Home Science, Bookkeeping & Accountancy
      
    • 30.06.2025 – Informatic Practices
      
    • 01.07.2025 – Sociology
 
    • 02.07.2025 – Geography, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Designing and Anatomy, Physiology, and Health
      
    • 03.07.2025 – Drawing and Designing
 
    • 04.07.2025 – Psychology
      
    • 05.07.2025 – Sanskrit.  

Supplementary Board Exams 2025: How to apply?

    • Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in.
    • Search for the 'Exam/Enrol Forms' section.
    • Press on the ‘Form 10th/12th’ and select the 'Supplementary Exam Form 2025'.
    • Enter all the essential details like your roll number and the subject you are applying for. 
    • Make a payment for the application fee via online payment methods. 
    • Submit the form and save the acknowledgment for later reference. 

Supplementary Exams 2025: Documents Required

    • Admit Card of the main examination.
    • Marksheet of the main examination.
    • Passport-sized photograph.
    • Valid ID proof (e.g., Aadhar card, school ID).
 

Madhya Pradesh board examinations MP Board result

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

